In one of my favorite places in the world, the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, there is so much on display that it’s easy to let legendary objects of automotive history fly under the radar. There’s one vehicle, sitting in a hallway on the very edge of the main display hall, that should not go overlooked: a 1927 Blue Bird School Bus — the oldest surviving example in the U.S.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO