Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
Oddee
Detroit Officials Serving Eviction Notice Come Face to Face with Alligator Family
For a state with no alligators, Michigan sure seems to have an alligator problem. Serving eviction notices isn’t a pleasant business. First of all, you have to kick someone out of their home, and second, you never know what you’ll encounter at the house. Like a family of...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday
After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
fox2detroit.com
Dumpling deliveries during pandemic lead to Ypsilanti's newest restaurant, Basil Babe
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A way to see friends and family and get creative during the pandemic morphed into something unexpected. Haluthai "Thai" Inhmathong grew up around food and spent much of her time at her parent's restaurant. "I was born and raised in their kitchen," she said, noting...
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
Jalopnik
The Oldest Surviving School Bus Is a Reminder of Just How Far Education Has Come
In one of my favorite places in the world, the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, there is so much on display that it’s easy to let legendary objects of automotive history fly under the radar. There’s one vehicle, sitting in a hallway on the very edge of the main display hall, that should not go overlooked: a 1927 Blue Bird School Bus — the oldest surviving example in the U.S.
Detroit News
2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say
Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver in critical condition after losing control, hitting wall and tree on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A speeding driver crashed into both the wall on I-94 and a tree Sunday night in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the 37-year-old Ford Gratiot lost control of her Honda CRV on eastbound I-94 near Concord around 11:50 p.m. She went off the road and...
Fire nearly out at Detroit storage facility near Belle Isle bridge, more than 12 hours later
Detroit firefighters were extinguishing the final hot spots of a four-alarm fire at a storage facility on the city's east side late Friday, more than 12 hours after crews were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Canton Street and East Lafayette. Detroit Fire Department Chief James C. Harris said that the fire began around 5 a.m. Friday at the facility just east of downtown Detroit and blocks away from the bridge to Belle...
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
Detroit News
Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights
Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
Driver flees police, causes fatal crash in Dearborn Heights
Police have closed eastbound Michigan Ave at Gulley Rd in Dearborn Heights after a suspect fled a traffic stop and crashed, killing someone in another car.
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Sunday, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high winds blowing snow around,...
