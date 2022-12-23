MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman is facing criminal charges after she reportedly gave birth in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials say. In a news release from the Manchester Police Department, just before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to an area near the West Side Arena for a report of a woman giving birth in the wooded area. Officers arrived at the area where the mother directed them, but were unable to locate the child.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO