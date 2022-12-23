HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.

