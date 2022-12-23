ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

FOX 43

Central Pennsylvania counties footing the bill for New Year's Eve rides

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Law enforcement agencies in several central Pennsylvania counties are helping residents find a way home from holiday celebrations without risking a DUI. Organizations in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland and Lebanon counties are partnering with Anheuser-Bush, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber for the "Decide to Ride" initiative, which offers residents a $15 credit towards a ride home.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County Police department spreads cheer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend. The department thanks many...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

New Year’s Eve ‘drops’ in Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
DILLSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Local charities open warming shelters for homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid the artic freeze sweeping through the area and across the region, volunteers at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg are working to provide food and shelter to those struggling with homelessness. “A lot of the guys, they don’t have families, so we try and be like family...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Volunteers serve Christmas dinner in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman helped feed dozens of people on Christmas Day. CJ Hoffman is the founder and president of Local Feed the Vets York County. On Christmas, she and other volunteers helped serve home-cooked meals to roughly 200 people at the September House Senior Center in York. Hoffman has been running […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate shoppers face stricter return policies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy. “We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi. The Dinard...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Officers go above and beyond

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Holiday waste and trash power 30,000 homes in York County

YORK, Pa. — According to a study from Stamford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year. That waste is equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage each week. The York County Solid Waste Authority collects most of the trash in York County and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

