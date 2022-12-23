Read full article on original website
Here are New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're trying to decide what to do on New Year's Eve, look no further. Here's a list of celebrations and ball drops sent to FOX43. (If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.) CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Lower Allen Township. Sure, there are rose drops (red...
Central Pennsylvania counties footing the bill for New Year's Eve rides
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Law enforcement agencies in several central Pennsylvania counties are helping residents find a way home from holiday celebrations without risking a DUI. Organizations in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland and Lebanon counties are partnering with Anheuser-Bush, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber for the "Decide to Ride" initiative, which offers residents a $15 credit towards a ride home.
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
Lancaster County Police department spreads cheer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend. The department thanks many...
New Year’s Eve ‘drops’ in Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
Local charities open warming shelters for homeless
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid the artic freeze sweeping through the area and across the region, volunteers at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg are working to provide food and shelter to those struggling with homelessness. “A lot of the guys, they don’t have families, so we try and be like family...
Church across the street from home explosion stepping up to help
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two days before Christmas, a home explosion rocked a quiet intersection of East Earl Township, leaving a Lancaster County family with only their lives. Efforts are underway throughout the community to help the family, starting right across the street, at Bethany Grace Fellowship.”. "They really...
Church launches fundraising campaign for Lancaster County family who lost home in explosion
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County family whose home was destroyed in an explosion two days before Christmas is getting a helping hand from the church across the street. Bethany Grace Fellowship in East Earl Township has launched a fundraising campaign for the Long family. Investigators said...
Pennsylvania protects farms in Berks from development, forever protecting 521 new acres
Pennsylvania has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year.
Brrrrr!!! Here's a list of polar plunges you can take on New Year's Day in Central PA
YORK, Pa. — If you're looking to welcome in 2023 with a frigid dip into Central Pennsylvania waters, you're not alone. Hundreds of local residents will take the plunge to raise money for worthwhile causes at polar plunge events across the region on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here's a list...
Woman donates portion of her liver to save the life of father figure
PITTSBURGH — Paul Bowman, 73, and Takara Ditty, 23, aren’t literally related. But growing up in Hawaii, he was like a father to her. When Takara’s parents were going through a messy divorce, she and her sister stayed with Paul and his wife, Peggy. “In Hawaii we...
Volunteers serve Christmas dinner in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman helped feed dozens of people on Christmas Day. CJ Hoffman is the founder and president of Local Feed the Vets York County. On Christmas, she and other volunteers helped serve home-cooked meals to roughly 200 people at the September House Senior Center in York. Hoffman has been running […]
Midstate shoppers face stricter return policies
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy. “We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi. The Dinard...
Officers go above and beyond
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Holiday waste and trash power 30,000 homes in York County
YORK, Pa. — According to a study from Stamford University, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year. That waste is equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage each week. The York County Solid Waste Authority collects most of the trash in York County and...
