Brock Purdy is shocking the NFL with how he's performing for the 49ers despite entering the season as the third quarterback on San Francisco's depth chart. The 22-year-old is playing with poise under center and not showing signs that he was the No. 262 and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Purdy has credited Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with helping him get acclimated as the starting quarterback.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO