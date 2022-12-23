Read full article on original website
Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral
Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady
Cris Collinsworth had some harsh criticism for Tom Brady after being dumbfounded by the play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Sunday night. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their habit of late comebacks when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Week 16. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as not... The post Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
Mike McDaniel reacts to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ collapse vs. Packers
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were in good shape when they went up 20-10 on the Green Bay Packers in the first half on Christmas, with the Dolphins’ offense looking explosive. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completely melted down in the second half, throwing three consecutive interceptions to blow the game and suffer a crushing 26-20 loss.
First Coast News
Merry Christmas, Jacksonville! It's official: The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Merry Christmas, Jacksonville!. The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) and the Tennessee Titans (7-8) are tied for first place in the AFC South after the Titans lost to the Houston Texans Saturday. The Jaguars will play the Texans in Week 17, while the Titans will play the Dallas...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL
Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
‘It’s been an absolute honor’: JJ Watt says this will be his final NFL season
JJ Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. But the 6ft 5in, 288-pounder also could be a joyful fan favorite, playing catch on the sideline with young fans in the stands before...
Ohio State reveals legendary Peach Bowl captain
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have an honorary captain by their side during the pregame coin flip in the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs. Columbus, Ohio-based ABC-affiliate WSYX revealed Tuesday that former Buckeye safety Mike Doss, a College Football Hall of Famer, will serve as an honorary captain during the game. Former Ohio State Read more... The post Ohio State reveals legendary Peach Bowl captain appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes gift Andy Reid hilarious Christmas present after win vs. Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were clearly in the Christmas spirit after securing their fifth straight 12-win campaign with a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid received the perfect Christmas present from his team in hilarious fashion after the contest. The comical video...
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
caneswarning.com
Miami football 2023 class highest ever signed by Mario Cristobal
The 2023 Miami football class is the highest signed by Mario Cristobal during his head coaching career. Miami currently has the fourth-ranked 2023 class with all of the Hurricanes commits signing except for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The highest-ranked class Cristobal signed at Oregon was seventh in 2021. Miami has...
NBC Sports
Purdy gifts Lance adorably special sweater for Christmas
Brock Purdy is shocking the NFL with how he's performing for the 49ers despite entering the season as the third quarterback on San Francisco's depth chart. The 22-year-old is playing with poise under center and not showing signs that he was the No. 262 and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Purdy has credited Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with helping him get acclimated as the starting quarterback.
NBC Sports
Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud
Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
Miami basketball gets its highest ranking since 2017
Following its 66-64 win over Virginia on Tuesday the Miami basketball team moved up to 14th in the AP Top 25 and 16th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Miami received 658 points in the AP Top 25 and 290 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Miami is the second highest-rated AP Top 25 team behind Virginia who is 14th and 12th.
