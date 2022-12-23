Read full article on original website
Two winter weather systems to arrive in Utah this week
PARK CITY, Utah — Two winter weather systems will make their way through Utah this week, potentially bringing several inches of snow to Park City. According to the Salt Lake […]
ABC 4
Valley rain and mountain snow today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah, I hope your Tuesday is off to a terrific start. After a quiet start to the week, it won’t be that way today as today kicks off a much more active pattern that will stick around through at least the New Year’s weekend as a couple of systems with plenty of moisture move in from the west thanks to an atmospheric river setup.
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
ABC 4
Mild of wetter weather pattern
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a wonderful and great Christmas. As we begin this new week we could have some foggy spots this morning so be careful out on the roads. By the afternoon we’ll be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies...
ksl.com
Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
KSLTV
State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division’s director, said all of the projects will seek to find “innovative solutions” to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
1037theriver.com
What are the National Monuments in Utah?
Colorado has some incredible National Monuments. The Centennial State is home to eight of them found throughout the state including the Colorado National Monument located just outside of Grand Junction. What about in Utah? Today we will take a look at all the National Monuments in the beehive state and...
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Utah health department finds toxins in Diamond Fork hot springs
A test led by the Utah Health Department has confirmed that the Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork has toxigenic cyanobacteria present in the pools.
Christmas brings warmer weather, but that’s alright
Temperatures up and down the state will average five degrees above normal, and if you're really wanting "white," you can look up where mostly cloudy skies will greet you.
Warm weekend for the holidays
What we will get for sure is a weekend that will be at least 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. It might not sound like much, but keep in mind that we've been way below normal most of the past week.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
suindependent.com
Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!
SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
Sharing your yard: North American porcupine
UTAH — The North American porcupine, Erethizon dorsatum (which translates to quill pig), is a large rodent common in Utah, albeit elusive as they are solitary critters. The only species […]
KSLTV
Most expensive ski resorts in North America in Utah, according to survey
SALT LAKE CITY — A survey conducted by Travel Mag compared the price of lodging and skiing at 30 popular resorts in the U.S. and Canada, and found that the priciest resorts are in Utah, followed by Colorado. The most costly resort, according to this survey, is Alta ski...
KSLTV
Gov. Cox declares Ballet West a ‘national treasure’
SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox declared Dec. 24 as Ballet West’s Nutcracker Day in Utah to celebrate America’s first and longest running Nutcracker. The state of Utah presented the declaration at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre before the noon performance Christmas Eve. “Utah is home...
ksl.com
Rethink your use of extension cords, says Utah Fire Marshal
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. "They were never meant to replace permanent wiring," Black told KSL NewsRadio, "and shouldn't be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces."
kvnutalk
North Logan’s mayor watching to see what comes out of the next legislative session – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN — With the 2023 Utah Legislative session just weeks away, many are watching to see what bills and directives come from that, including North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, she said they will pay attention to what funding is approved,...
KSLTV
Winter storm warning issued for parts of No. Utah; winds to bring sub-zero temps
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather advisories are in effect as a storm moves into northern Utah, bringing strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Wasatch Mountains, which could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Some parts could see up to 15″ of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
