ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts to move ahead with demolition, reuse of former New Bedford power plant

MassDevelopment announced that the plans for the postponed demolition, clean up, and demolition of the former Canon Street Power Plant will now move forward. The sprawling, strategically located 29-acre site had been underutilized for decades since the decommissioning of the Cannon Street power station in 1992, with limited utility operations in the years since.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Community Preservation Act to award $2 million to applicants

“The City of New Bedford invites all interested community members to review the Fiscal Year 2023 Community Preservation Act (CPA) applications before the Community Preservation Committee and offer feedback at three virtual community meetings held in January. The FY23 application process began in September with the eligibility determination phase. Eligible...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

PACE is Hiring for a Facilities Specialist, $1500 signing bonus!

We are looking for candidates with the following qualifications and skills:. · Experience in janitorial and maintenance work. · Knowledge of building systems and HVAC required, as well as, the ability to do minor repairs. · Must be physically able to climb ladders, stoop, lift and carry items...

Comments / 0

Community Policy