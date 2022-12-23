Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Fire Department battle Christmas Eve mulch pile blaze that takes 8 hours to extinguish
“On Saturday, December 24th, at about 7:15 A.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a report of a fire in a mulch pile which reignited on a property off of County Road. Once on scene, Firefighters worked for eight hours in frigid temperatures and utilized approximately 200,000 gallons of water to extinguish the mulch fire.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts to move ahead with demolition, reuse of former New Bedford power plant
MassDevelopment announced that the plans for the postponed demolition, clean up, and demolition of the former Canon Street Power Plant will now move forward. The sprawling, strategically located 29-acre site had been underutilized for decades since the decommissioning of the Cannon Street power station in 1992, with limited utility operations in the years since.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department mourns loss of “beloved Lorie Vieira”
“Please join Chief Levesque and the members of Dartmouth Police Department as we mourn the loss of our beloved Lorie Vieira, who passed away on Christmas Eve after a prolonged period of declining health. Prior to her retirement in 2022, Lorie worked as a clerk at DPD for 24 years.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Community Preservation Act to award $2 million to applicants
“The City of New Bedford invites all interested community members to review the Fiscal Year 2023 Community Preservation Act (CPA) applications before the Community Preservation Committee and offer feedback at three virtual community meetings held in January. The FY23 application process began in September with the eligibility determination phase. Eligible...
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Playful Tenley seeks a new home for the holidays
Meet Tenley! This sweet girl is active and affectionate. Tenley loves to play but she also knows how to relax. One of her favorite activities is playing in the yard with her human friends at the shelter. She is hoping to find a home with an active person or family...
newbedfordguide.com
PACE is Hiring for a Facilities Specialist, $1500 signing bonus!
We are looking for candidates with the following qualifications and skills:. · Experience in janitorial and maintenance work. · Knowledge of building systems and HVAC required, as well as, the ability to do minor repairs. · Must be physically able to climb ladders, stoop, lift and carry items...
