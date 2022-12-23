Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Florida Football: Mel Kiper is officially out of his mind with QB grades
Florida football QB Anthony Richardson has been consistently graded out by NFL scouts and NFL draft analysts as a top five QB for the upcoming draft. We here at Hail Florida Hail don’t think Richardson is ready, but given his size, arm strength, and running ability there are reasons why the NFL would be excited.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
The Chicago Bears have a real chance at the number 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
There may not be a worse season, in the history of the Chicago Bears, where at the same time, the fan base also holds extreme hope for the future. At 3-12, the Bears are losers of eight games in a row and, by some accounts, you’d consider them to be “reeling.” Sure, you’d be right to make that assumption. They are reeling. Eight losses in a row is absolutely brutal.
Alabama Football adds transfer tight end CJ Dippre
Alabama football got another key piece for its 2023 roster on Tuesday morning when it added transfer portal tight end CJ Dippre. Dippre, who transferred from the University of Maryland, chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State. He visited Tuscaloosa a little over two weeks ago, and was clearly sold on Coach Nick Saban’s pitch.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
The 30 best NFL players set to become free agents in 2023
With the regular season winding down, many fans are looking ahead. It’s an exciting time of year. The NFL Playoffs provide us with one of the best sports experiences of the year. Yet, a lot of us are left wondering what’s next for our team that didn’t make it in.
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
FanSided
302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0