There may not be a worse season, in the history of the Chicago Bears, where at the same time, the fan base also holds extreme hope for the future. At 3-12, the Bears are losers of eight games in a row and, by some accounts, you’d consider them to be “reeling.” Sure, you’d be right to make that assumption. They are reeling. Eight losses in a row is absolutely brutal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO