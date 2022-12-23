Read full article on original website
KCBD
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
KCBD
Clyde Brazell making a difference, 15 years with Lubbock Impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and one man has been there since the beginning. “Our first endeavor was: we made sandwiches and carried them to Mahon Library for the homeless that was sleeping down there, and then we eventually moved into serving meals here,” says Clyde Brazell, who has been a volunteer since the organization operated out of Trinity Baptist Church.
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Ivan Reed, 20, later died.
KCBD
UMC Physicians hosting job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Physicians is looking to fill a few positions, medical and beyond. A job fair will be hosted on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. It will be located in the Griffith Center at City Bank at 5219 City Bank Pkwy.
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
Christmas Day crash, serious injuries in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police confirmed there were serious injuries Sunday evening in a crash at East 50th Street and Southeast Drive. A pickup truck hit a pole, which was reported just before 5:15 p.m. Police confirmed one person was seriously injured while another suffered moderate injuries. An LBK Alert said, “Due to a Traffic […]
LPD provides update on Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening
The crash occurred at 45th Street and Avenue Q just before 11:30 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
fox34.com
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
fox34.com
Windy and warmer for Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While I wish I could channel my inner Cary Allen and give everyone a weather poem for Christmas Eve, I’m not that talented and I don’t want any of my former English teachers mad at me on Christmas Eve. But the night is here!...
Snyder FD, 4 fires in 3 days blamed on heaters or open flames too close to combustibles
A Texas fire department responded to four fires in three days, the city’s fire marshal said Monday. “All of the fires were due to heaters, or open flames being too close to combustibles,” a statement said.
fox34.com
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
Southwest flight schedule collapse impacts Lubbock
Nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines Monday impacted Lubbock. At about 2:00 p.m. there were five canceled departures in Lubbock and four canceled arrivals.
fox34.com
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
KCBD
Wild Lark Books providing comfortable space for everyone on Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wild Lark Books will open its doors on Sunday for those who don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas Day. The owner of the bookstore, Brianne Van Reenen, says she wanted her store to be a place people can come relax. “We know a lot...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
KCBD
Red Raiders win Rodeo Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the Texas Bowl pre-game highlights was the Rodeo Bowl Monday night at NRG Arena in Houston. Seven events between Texas Tech and Ole Miss for the Rodeo Bowl Championship. KCBD’s Pete Christy was there to watch The Brand win the Calf Branding with chalk...
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
