KCBD

Lubbock homeless man making an impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
KCBD

Clyde Brazell making a difference, 15 years with Lubbock Impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and one man has been there since the beginning. “Our first endeavor was: we made sandwiches and carried them to Mahon Library for the homeless that was sleeping down there, and then we eventually moved into serving meals here,” says Clyde Brazell, who has been a volunteer since the organization operated out of Trinity Baptist Church.
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Lubbock

Are you finding for a list of hotel in the Lubbock city? In this article, you are going to get a list of the excellent hotel that is physically placed in the Lubbock city. Also, a directional link from your location, and Telephone, Website Home info, average online users reviews, area, has been added. All info has been collected from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
KCBD

UMC Physicians hosting job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Physicians is looking to fill a few positions, medical and beyond. A job fair will be hosted on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. It will be located in the Griffith Center at City Bank at 5219 City Bank Pkwy.
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
fox34.com

Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
fox34.com

Windy and warmer for Christmas Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While I wish I could channel my inner Cary Allen and give everyone a weather poem for Christmas Eve, I’m not that talented and I don’t want any of my former English teachers mad at me on Christmas Eve. But the night is here!...
fox34.com

20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
fox34.com

4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
KCBD

Red Raiders win Rodeo Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the Texas Bowl pre-game highlights was the Rodeo Bowl Monday night at NRG Arena in Houston. Seven events between Texas Tech and Ole Miss for the Rodeo Bowl Championship. KCBD’s Pete Christy was there to watch The Brand win the Calf Branding with chalk...
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
