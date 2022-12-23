Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EST
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 28 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants need 1 win in final 2 to return to the playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll seemed like a boxer taking one body blow after another, refusing to surrender to the never-ending assault of questions about making the playoffs. The New York Giants (8-6-1) are that close to the unexpected.
Comments / 0