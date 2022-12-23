Read full article on original website
Kevin O’Connell Hints More Playing Time for 2 Vikings Defenders
The Vikings entered the final three games of the year with an already secured NFC North championship and a clinched playoff berth. Kevin O’Connell’s team has done all of that in his first season at the helm. The head coach turned the organization around in one offseason from an underachieving 8-9 team to a team that is extremely hard to beat, as only three of the opponents have done so.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings’ win over the Giants
That Brian Asamoah punch was lights out and Kirk Cousins is the king of comebacks.
Giants need 1 win in final 2 to return to the playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll seemed like a boxer taking one body blow after another, refusing to surrender to the never-ending assault of questions about making the playoffs. The New York Giants (8-6-1) are that close to the unexpected. They have two games left in the regular...
1 Vikings Player Certainly Won over the Masses
The Minnesota Vikings simply refuse to win any game without a Hollywood screenplay attached. Outlasting the New York Giants on Saturday, Minnesota moved to 11-0 in 2022 via one-score games, a mind-boggling stat as the Vikings were 6-8 (.428) last year in games decided by eight or fewer points. The...
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants must make Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley co-faces of the franchise
Even after he threw his costly fourth-quarter interception, Daniel Jones got off the canvas and fought back and marched his team to the end zone the way Eli Manning would in life-and-death moments and gave the Giants a chance to win. Saquon Barkley has shaken off his slump and he showed you all the moves when offensive coordinator Mike Kafka finally used him as a lethal weapon out of the backfield. Jones and Barkley are the twin faces of the franchise today, and there should be no doubt whatsoever anymore that they should be the twin faces of the franchise tomorrow. Money talks,...
Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 16 loss
The New York Giants were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, in a conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. The defeat brings the Giants to 8-6-1 and sixth in the wildcard race. It was a tough loss but New York will have a chance to get back in the win column, and secure their first playoff birth since 2016, next week against the Indianapolis Colts.
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Robert Saleh confirms Mike White will start vs. Seahawks, Zach Wilson will be inactive
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that quarterback Mike White will start in Week 17 against the Seahawks. The door was opened for White’s return after he was cleared by doctors to return to action after suffering three fractured ribs against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Zach Wilson started against the Lions and Jaguars in White’s place, throwing for 317 yards on 18/35 passing against Detroit and 92 yards on 9/18 passing in two-plus quarters against Jacksonville.
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
Where to Find on TV: New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and New Orleans will play in week 16 football on Christmas Eve. The Browns look to move to 7-8 on the season, while the Saints are heading toward 6-9 if they can win. The storyline in this one could be the weather that could impact this game. It...
Chargers at Colts Week 16 Inactives
The final injury report for the Chargers featured just one player who received a game designation. Cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring) was deemed out. Meanwhile, safety Derwin James (quad) will return to action after missing two consecutive games. On the Colts' injury front, cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end...
Eagles' updated 2023 NFL draft order after after Saints win over Browns
We’re now 16 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Giants can make playoff fate real simple by dispensing Colts
The Giants are in the only place you want to be in Week 17 of a football season. They have the gift of crystal-clear clarity. They don’t have to look around the league, the way the Jets and a half-dozen other teams do, and figure out what help they need elsewhere; relying on the kindness of strangers is a terrible place to be this deep in the season. And there is the other end of the spectrum too: The Giants don’t have to concern themselves with how much their starters should play, how badly they need the game, the risk-reward of...
New York Giants' Week 17 Playoff Scenarios
It's "win and in" for the Giants this weekend against the Colts. But what happens if they don't win this week?
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski pleased with QB Deshaun Watson in 'some very, very tough situations'
Deshaun Watson's numbers weren't great in the loss to the Saints. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, though, is satisfied given the weather conditions.
Stock up, down after Giants' 27-24 loss to Vikings
The New York Giants were left heartbroken on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second, franchise-record 61-yard field as time expired. The defeat dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-4-1 over their last six games. It also left them without their first playoff berth since 2016, which they will have to fight for next Sunday.
Giants prove they truly belong among playoff-caliber opposition
You know the law. You know the rule. Close only counts in horseshoes, not in the NFL. Moral victories are for teams that take January off. There are no lessons learned from losing that can’t be learned better by winning. All right. All true. All fair. But we’ve seen the exception to that rule. We have experienced the outlier. We saw what happened at the end of the 2007 season when a bitter Giants defeat wound up planting the seeds for the most glorious moment in franchise history. Now, look: the Vikings are not the 2007 Patriots, who finished off their 16-0 regular...
Giants’ broadcaster Bob Papa on harrowing Mall of America shooting: ‘Flipping tables, grabbing knives’
MINNEAPOLIS — Bob Papa and the other three members of his dinner party were making after-dinner plans Friday night that they never could have imagined. Papa, the radio voice of the Giants since 1995, was in a Mall of America restaurant with Giants sideline reporter Howard Cross and two other members of the team’s traveling party when they noticed something unusual happening.
Yankees have their closer locked in for 2023
The New York Yankees lost several bullpen arms this off-season, notably Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton. Chapman has been the team’s closer for years, but coming off a disappointing 2022 season, he will hand over the reins permanently to another flame-throwing relief pitcher. Clay Holmes, who finished the 2022...
