San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sean Payton Linked to Broncos Coaching Opening

Sean Payton is going to be a hot commodity going into the offseason, and his name has been flying out as a potential coaching choice for the Broncos after they fired Nathaniel Hackett following a big loss to the Rams. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Payton's linked...
DENVER, CO
WolverineDigest

Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'

He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers at Colts Week 16 Inactives

The final injury report for the Chargers featured just one player who received a game designation. Cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring) was deemed out. Meanwhile, safety Derwin James (quad) will return to action after missing two consecutive games. On the Colts' injury front, cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Florida LB Amari Burney to Play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Florida outside linebacker Amari Burney accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Monday, which is set to take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 28, 2023. Burney, a fifth-year senior, made the most of his final season of college eligibility in Florida's new-look...
GAINESVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kevin Wilson Meets With Media, Talks Georgia’s Defense

Georgia's defense has been historically good for the past two seasons. Despite losing five starters to the NFL Draft, they reloaded and have been just as good this season. They elevate in the biggest games and are well-coached. The staff put together a sound philosophy against LSU, keeping everything in front and forcing them to go on long drives.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Ohio State reveals legendary Peach Bowl captain

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have an honorary captain by their side during the pregame coin flip in the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs. Columbus, Ohio-based ABC-affiliate WSYX revealed Tuesday that former Buckeye safety Mike Doss, a College Football Hall of Famer, will serve as an honorary captain during the game. Former Ohio State Read more... The post Ohio State reveals legendary Peach Bowl captain appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today

We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late...
LAS CRUCES, NM
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Dolphins Updated 2022 Playoff Picture Through Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers became the fifth AFC team to clinch a playoff berth when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, leaving one wild-card spot available. The Miami Dolphins remain on track to get that lone available playoff spot — aside from the fourth seed, which will go to the winner of the Tennessee at Jacksonville game in Week 18 no matter what happens this week — and could clinch as early as next weekend.
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Minnesota Timberwolves Monday, Betting Line, Injury Report and Lineup Etc

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Minnesota recorded a, 105-101, win on 11/21 and has now won three-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-31 all-time versus the Wolves during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 16-18 in road games.. For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (ankle) is probable, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable. For the Timberwolves, Jordan McLaughin (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder are out and Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable.
MIAMI, FL

