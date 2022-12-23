Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Hill, Safety, Pitt Panthers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Pitt S Brandon Hill
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton Linked to Broncos Coaching Opening
Sean Payton is going to be a hot commodity going into the offseason, and his name has been flying out as a potential coaching choice for the Broncos after they fired Nathaniel Hackett following a big loss to the Rams. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Payton's linked...
Lane Kiffin Discusses Game Prep, Recruiting Strategy Prior to Texas Bowl
The Rebels head coach was made available to the media this week prior to his team's matchup against Texas Tech.
Ravens Notes: Pass Rush Has Been Dominant
The Ravens' pass rush has been one of the team's key strengths and other notes.
Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'
He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Colts Week 16 Inactives
The final injury report for the Chargers featured just one player who received a game designation. Cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring) was deemed out. Meanwhile, safety Derwin James (quad) will return to action after missing two consecutive games. On the Colts' injury front, cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Archie Manning Speaks Out on Mike Leach’s College Football Hall of Fame Status
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach unexpectedly passed away at 61 years old earlier this month, and a lot has been done to honor his legacy as the college football world continues to remember a legend who will truly live on forever. One of the biggest conversations since Leach's death...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Florida LB Amari Burney to Play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Florida outside linebacker Amari Burney accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Monday, which is set to take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 28, 2023. Burney, a fifth-year senior, made the most of his final season of college eligibility in Florida's new-look...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Wilson Meets With Media, Talks Georgia’s Defense
Georgia's defense has been historically good for the past two seasons. Despite losing five starters to the NFL Draft, they reloaded and have been just as good this season. They elevate in the biggest games and are well-coached. The staff put together a sound philosophy against LSU, keeping everything in front and forcing them to go on long drives.
Ohio State reveals legendary Peach Bowl captain
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have an honorary captain by their side during the pregame coin flip in the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs. Columbus, Ohio-based ABC-affiliate WSYX revealed Tuesday that former Buckeye safety Mike Doss, a College Football Hall of Famer, will serve as an honorary captain during the game. Former Ohio State Read more... The post Ohio State reveals legendary Peach Bowl captain appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: L.A. Fumbled Darvin Ham’s Game Plan For Lasting Success Vs. Mavericks
Your Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a totally different team without All-NBA center Anthony Davis. L.A. just dropped its fourth straight contest last night in a marquee Christmas Day matchup, a 124-115 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. Though the club got off to a hot start through the first...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Dolphins Updated 2022 Playoff Picture Through Week 16
The Los Angeles Chargers became the fifth AFC team to clinch a playoff berth when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, leaving one wild-card spot available. The Miami Dolphins remain on track to get that lone available playoff spot — aside from the fourth seed, which will go to the winner of the Tennessee at Jacksonville game in Week 18 no matter what happens this week — and could clinch as early as next weekend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Minnesota Timberwolves Monday, Betting Line, Injury Report and Lineup Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Minnesota recorded a, 105-101, win on 11/21 and has now won three-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-31 all-time versus the Wolves during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 16-18 in road games.. For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (ankle) is probable, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable. For the Timberwolves, Jordan McLaughin (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder are out and Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable.
Comments / 0