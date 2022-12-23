Read full article on original website
The Classic Range Rover and Land Rover Defender Have Joined the Electric Revolution, Thanks to Everrati
Everrati is beefing up its off-road lineup. The Oxford-based shop has added two new vehicles to the list of classics it will turn into EVs: the classic Range Rover and the original Land Rover Defender. The additions mean that the company now offers an electric conversion for nearly every auto lover. The ability to convert the Range Rover and Defender (both the 90 and 110) helps move Everrati closer to its goal of becoming the “leading creator of the most desirable, sustainable, classic and iconic zero-emission cars in the world.” As with past models—which include the Ford GT40, 964-series Porsche 911, and...
Bugatti Just Delivered the 10th and Final Centodieci Hypercar
Bugatti has finally closed the book on one of the boldest coachbuilding projects in its history. The French marque has just announced the delivery of the final Centodieci. The white hypercar is the tenth example hand-built at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim over the last two years. Every Bugatti is special, but this is especially true of the completely coachbuilt Centodieci. Bugatti’s latest “few-off” model was announced back in 2019 as both a celebration of its 110th anniversary and a homage to the EB110. The angular speed machine may not have the name recognition of its successors, the Veyron and Chiron, but...
Someone Made a Driveable Wooden Audi Skysphere Concept Car
ND - Woodworking ArtIn a feat that might earn this dad father of the year, Youtuber ND - Woodworking Art made a driveable scale replica of the Audi Skysphere concept car.
insideevs.com
2026 Polestar 6 Is Being Designed As An Electric Porsche 911 Rival
Polestar is benchmarking its upcoming drop-top sports car against the Porsche 911 and Taycan, in order to imbue it with class-leading driving dynamics. The Polestar 6’s debut is still some four years in the future, but the manufacturer recently revealed some bits of information about the upcoming two-door roadster building anticipation that it will be a true (electric) driver’s car.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
MotorAuthority
Nio reveals new EC7 and redesigned ES8 electric SUVs
Nio used its annual Nio Day event held on Dec. 24 in Hefei, China, to present two new vehicles, one of which marks the start of a new model line for the Chinese EV brand. The vehicles included a redesigned ES8 mid-size SUV and a new EC7 mid-size SUV with a coupe-like roof profile.
MotorAuthority
Cadillac Goddess returns for a new era
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship is a step toward the future for the General Motors luxury brand, but it also resurrects a bit of the past in the form of the Cadillac Goddess mascot. A relic of the days when hood ornaments were fashionable, the Cadillac Goddess appeared on...
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Kia Sportage: Which New Compact Crossover SUV Is the Ideal Choice for You?
J.D. Power compared the 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Kia Sportage in the areas of reliability, performance, safety, and more. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Kia Sportage: Which New Compact Crossover SUV Is the Ideal Choice for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
Top Speed
Ford's Upcoming VW ID.4-Based Electric SUV Shows Its Face Before 2023 Debut
Remember the Ford Fiesta? That car's entering automotive heaven soon as it'll cease to exist after the 2023 model year. But then you might ask, didn't the Fiesta already disappear in 2018? Well, that's only for North America - it soldiered on elsewhere. This time thought, it'll be gone for good after nearly 50 years in production. So, what does that have to do with Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that's shown here? Well, as Ford realigns its resources to make EVs, the Cologne, Germany production line where the Fiesta is made will soon produce this upcoming European-centric electric crossover.
Carscoops
Kiska’s Lancia Stratos-Inspired APG-1 Is Coming To Life With KTM Underpinnings
A few months ago, a little-known brand by the name of Kiska previewed a compelling new sports car dubbed the APG-1. Fast forward to December and a host of new images have been released alongside reports that the car will be produced. The APG-1 was originally conceived as a concept...
Top Speed
2022 Honda CRF300L: Performance, Price, And Photos
Honda launched a new model for MY2021 when it boosted and buffed its CRF250L into the new CRF300L base model and its “Rally” variant. This platform has more power through a 14-percent increase in displacement, along with improvements in the suspension. Being lighter weight, more of that increased power goes to acceleration for a noticeable performance boost.
MotorAuthority
Acura ARX-05 DPi race car fails to sell despite $563,000 bid
Bidding for a 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car on popular car auction website Bring a Trailer came to a close on Dec. 23, with the final bid coming in at $563,000. The figure, while high, didn't meet the reserve price and as a result the car failed to sell.
RideApart
This Wassell Mudlark Is A Custom Ice Tracker Gone Very, Very Right
It’s ice central in Chicago right now—which makes it the absolute perfect time to contemplate this custom 1973 Wassell Mudlark build that was handcrafted by Chris Tope and his shop, Utopeia Moto Company. After undergoing a thorough transformation, it’s now an ice tracker, fittingly called the Ice Pick.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford GT Compared To 2023 Corvette Z06: Video
The Ford GT is on the verge of going away again following its latest run, though production has been extended more than once in recent years, with multiple special variants of the supercar joining the lineup over that same time span. Regardless, it isn’t short on competitors either, a list that includes the recently-launched 2023 Corvette Z06, which Ford Authority spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking back in September. Now, this new video from the YouTube channel Throttle House pits a 2022 Ford GT against the brand new C8 Z06 in what proves to be a fascinating comparison between two distinctly American entities.
insideevs.com
First Shipment Of Vinfast EVs Arrive In The US
VinFast celebrates the arrival of the first electric cars into the United States, sent from Vietnam onboard the Silver Queen Ocean vessel 26 days ago. The first shipment of 999 units of the VF 8 model is a very important step for the Vietnamese company, which has an ambition to become a global BEV player present also in Canada and Europe.
‘Brilliant fun’: UK automaker shrinks classic cars for big spenders
Building cars is hard, so when Ben Hedley started his business he started small. To be precise, he started at 75% of the size. The Little Car Company does what its name suggests, producing shrunken but drivable battery electric toy versions of full-size classics from the likes of Aston Martin and Ferrari.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Dragonfly secures patent for solid-state battery dry powder coating
Dragonfly Energy, a manufacturer of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries, has been awarded a patent for its dry powder coating layers used in the electrochemical cell of its battery construction. The patent award is a major step forward toward the ramping up of the company’s domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells.
torquenews.com
Aptera - the 1,000 Mile Range EV That Will Change Everything
Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV. This is an ambitious project, but if they can pull it off, they'll have an EV that is unrivaled in terms of range and efficiency. The 1,000 mile range EV. Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV and this...
Moonwalkers ‘The World’s Fastest Shoes’ Promise to Let You Walk as Fast as You Can Run
There are fast ways to get around, but Shift Robotics is improving that. The Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company has unveiled its battery-powered sneakers — the Moonwalkers. The company claims the new silhouette is fastest shoe in the world. The style allows you to walk naturally and boost your speed up to 250%. Moonwalkers take your steps into the future, allowing you to walk at the speed of a run. It’s almost as if you have a moving walkway on your feet. The shoes are powered by a state-of-the-art brushless DC motor and eight polyurethane wheels that work together with a gearbox...
