FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
The Horrific Ocoee Massacre Remains the Largest Incident of Voting-Day Violence in United States HistoryYana BostongirlOcoee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
piratesandprincesses.net
Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?
Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
WDW News Today
Disney and Walt Disney World Cast Member Unions to Resume Negotiations Over Wages in January
Contract negotiations between Walt Disney World and the six Cast Member unions will resume in early January 2023. The negotiations fell through during the last meeting as the two organizations have yet to agree on wages. Local 737, which represents hotel and restaurant Cast Members, reports asking for Disney’s best offer in January after calling for a minimum wage of $18 and a plan to eventually raise this to $20 per hour.
disneydining.com
Major Disney World and Universal Parks Remain Closed as Florida Battles Frigid Temps
For the past few days, the entire United States has been battling what weather experts call a “bomb cyclone” — the rapid deepening of an extratropical cyclonic low-pressure area. The massive bomb cyclone has brought record-low temperatures to traditionally warm areas, temperatures with wind chills in the negative 60s to northern areas, and massive blizzards to the northeast. The Sunshine State has not been able to escape the wrath of the weather gods, and Florida has seen some of the lowest temperatures in decades.
luxury-houses.net
Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake
10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
piratesandprincesses.net
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (December 25th, 2022)
I hope this week’s Top Three Things article finds you enjoying your holiday season. Universal Orlando will be busy no matter how you celebrate this time of year. If you are lucky enough (or brave enough) to visit during Christmas week, you must take some breaks from the long queues. Many people prefer to take their breaks from theme park fun by having a snack. This week’s “Top Three Things” will all involve sugar. As a holiday bonus, this week we will have a bonus selection.
disneyfoodblog.com
$1 BILLION Expansion Coming to a Hotel Near Disney World
Although some guests want to stay at a Disney hotel when visiting Disney World, many opt to stay elsewhere to save a little money or to be closer to other fun things to do in Orlando. There are, of course, many options for guests wishing to stay off-property, including hotels...
fox35orlando.com
Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport
Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food truck court in Kissimmee. Keep reading to learn more. World Food Trucks is the very first permanent food truck park located within the Visitors Flea Market in central Florida.
Discovery Cove otters get Christmas surprise
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas came early for the otters at Discovery Cove, complete with snow and frozen treats. Last week, the otters woke up to an early holiday surprise, finding some unseasonable snowfall in their freshwater oasis. At first, the otters didn’t know what to make of the snow,...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport flight delays, cancellations leave many passengers stranded
ORLANDO, Fla. - Many travelers flying through Orlando International Airport (OIA) on the day after Christmas have found themselves delayed or in a state of limbo as they sort out their plans after flight cancellations. In Orlando and across the country, thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports on...
disneybymark.com
The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport
If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
Checkers to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
“Checkers was born out of the idea that boring and bland have no place in the burger world. That's why we've been slinging the best burgers, crispiest fries and the creamiest milkshakes for a price that is hard to beat."
mynews13.com
Homeless on Christmas Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — With another cold night expected, many homeless will be seeking a warm place to stay in area shelters. While the shelters provide a safe home for some, others are not able to get in for one reason or another. What You Need To Know. With another...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
fox35orlando.com
Flight cancellations, delays leave thousands stranded
Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard. At Orlando International Airport, nearly 85% of all flights on Monday were either canceled or delayed. Average delay times for both inbound and outbound flights at OIA were around 30 minutes.
dakotanewsnow.com
CUTE: Triplets reunite with garbage truck driver 4 years after viral video
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A mom in Florida posted a now-viral video showing the special relationship between her triplets and their neighborhood garbage collector. The kids were just 3 years old in the video. Four years later, they’re back together for a heartfelt reunion. The friendship between Tony...
disneyfanatic.com
Delays, Cancellations Plague Disney World Airport Due to Winter Storm
Holiday traffic flying in and out of Central Florida is reportedly backed up over two hours as the airline industry continues to reel from the intense winter storm. According to WESH2 meteorologist Eric Burris, the FAA is reporting over two-hour delays for most of the Sunshine State’s airports, and Orlando International Airport is reporting more than half of their flights are either canceled or delayed.
kennythepirate.com
This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow
This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
wmfe.org
Dueling decor brings holiday joy to Orlando neighborhood
If you’ve ever wondered whether holiday decorations can rise to the level of an art form, the Orlando neighborhood of Dover Shores will tell you the answer is YES. Two families across from each other have been upping the artistic ante every year, and this one is no exception.
5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
