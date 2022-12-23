Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max
After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...
China is likely seeing over a million COVID cases and 5,000 deaths a day, report says. But Beijing's official data is showing 7 deaths so far this week.
Health data firm Airfinity expects two COVID-19 peaks in China — daily cases may peak at 3.7 million in January and 4.2 million in March 2023.
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
China Unleashes 71 Fighter Jets Near Taiwan Over U.S. ‘Provocations’
Dozens of Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone on Monday, escalating tensions between the two countries in an apparent response to a United States bill funding Taiwan. Seventy-one Chinese planes entered the Taiwanese air defense zone as part of what the Chinese government described as a drill, including 47 planes that crossed the center of the Taiwan Strait to get closer to Taiwan. The incursion comes three days after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, a mammoth defense spending bill that included funding for Taiwan and supportive language about the republic, whose territory the Chinese government has longed claim as its own. In a statement, the Chinese People's Liberation Army claimed the drills were a response to "provocation" from the United States and its Taiwanese allies. Read it at ABC News
Harrowing vids show lines of coffins & body bag queues amid China’s Covid ‘mega-tsunami’ as 5,000 die a day
HARROWING images from China show long lines of coffins and body bags being taken into crematoriums as the Covid “mega-tsunami” takes hold. The government has now stopped releasing official daily figures for infections and deaths, but it’s estimated at that least 5000 people are dying a day.
americanmilitarynews.com
Kazakhstan to start transporting oil to Germany via Russian pipeline in January
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. In January 2023, Kazakhstan will try to transport oil to Germany through the “Dostyk” pipeline as a test. This was stated in the press release of “Kazmunaigaz” company dated December 21.
9to5Mac
Apple slapped with $98 million bill for back taxes
Authorities in Tokyo are asking Apple to pay $98 million in back taxes after incorrectly exempting foreign tourists and resellers from a consumption tax. Nikkei reports that Apple stopped tax-free shopping in June after incorrectly exempting bulk orders of iPhones and other hardware. The $98 million tax bill comes off...
traveltomorrow.com
India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for five countries
India increased sanitary rules including mandatory testing for a few countries and random testing for international passengers. With the new rules, travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are obliged to show a negative Covid-19 testing if they wish to go to India. “The global pandemic is not yet over… The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Indian health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. India is taking precautionary measures to counter the surge of Covid-19 cases following the increase of cases in neighbouring China. A few cases of BF.7 — the Omicron subvariant that is driving the current surge in China — have been found in India so far, according to local media reports. In India, a country with nearly 1.4 billion, more than 2.2 billion vaccines were administrated, yet only 27% of the population received the booster third dose.
US News and World Report
Japan to Hike Annual Defence Budget by a Quarter to Buy Tomahawks and Other Weapons
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Friday said it will hike defence spending by more than a quarter next year including $1.6 billion to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles that will be part of its biggest military build-up since World War Two. The 26.3% increase to a record 6.82 trillion yen...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Cocaine trade wrecking forests with stolen oil
Crude oil siphoned from pipelines to fuel the international cocaine trade is tearing oozing, toxic holes in the forests of western Colombia, Reuters reported. In the forests, traffickers and paramilitaries brew homemade gasoline from oil stolen from pipelines, according to the outlet. The illicit gasoline — brewed in clandestine refineries — is used to extract cocaine from…
rigzone.com
World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
The world faces a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause several economies to contract. — The world faces a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause several economies to contract, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
9to5Mac
Here are my 8 favorite Apple accessories of 2022 after reviewing 40 great products
A range of innovative new Apple accessories have launched this year and I’ve been able to put over 40 of them through their paces. From products for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more, here are my 8 favorite Apple accessories from 2022. Everything on the list below I’ve personally tested...
americanmilitarynews.com
US finalizing arms upgrade to Ukraine with Patriot missiles
The U.S. is poised to send Patriot air and missile defense batteries to Ukraine pending final approval from President Joe Biden, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, fulfilling a key demand from Ukrainian leaders. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urgently sought the system, produced by Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp.,...
TODAY.com
North Korea launches 5 drones into South Korea
North Korea launched five drones over South Korea on Monday, marking the first time since 2017. The escalation forced South Korea to suspend flights around airports and deploy their own drones in response. NBC’s Ali Arouzi reports for TODAY.Dec. 26, 2022.
brytfmonline.com
The first Metro do Porto vehicle made in China has arrived
The first of the 18 vehicles ordered by Metro do Porto from the Chinese manufacturer CRRC Tangshan arrived in Leixões yesterday and are already in the Guifões workshops. However, there is still no date for it to start trading. The remaining compositions will arrive over the next year...
wealthinsidermag.com
Ukrainian Steals Bitcoin From Russian Darknet Market, Donates to Charity
A Ukrainian living in the U.S. has reportedly hacked a major drug market on the Russian dark web, diverting some of its crypto proceeds. The man says he donated the digital cash stolen from the illicit website to an organization delivering humanitarian aid across his war-torn homeland. Wisconsin Resident With...
WGMD Radio
Taiwan scrambles jets, readies missile defenses as Chinese military vessels near island, defense ministry says
Several Chinese aircraft and naval vessels neared Taiwan early Saturday morning, prompting the Taiwanese defense ministry to scrambled fighter jets and ready its missile defense system, officials said. The Ministry of National Defense for the Taiwan government, officially identified as the Republic of China, said its forces detected over a...
Comments / 1