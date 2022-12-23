ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

MassLive.com

Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. Doctors on high alert for flu following holiday weekend gatherings. Updated: 10 hours ago. ‘Tis...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Residents Displaced By Tragic North Haven Fire Look For Answers

More than a dozen people are out of their homes after the holidays due to a fire at an apartment building in North Haven. A veteran firefighter died while fighting the fire on Quinnipiac Avenue, which started just after 1 a.m. Monday. Although all of the people who live in...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Dec 26th to Jan 1st

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names

There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
