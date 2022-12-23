Read full article on original website
Christmas miracle: Conn. dog survives poisoning from eating over 40 pieces of gum
This Christmas, a dog from Hamden survived a scary poisoning that could have been fatal.
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
Eyewitness News
Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. Doctors on high alert for flu following holiday weekend gatherings. Updated: 10 hours ago. ‘Tis...
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Wendell and Lorin announce the news and weather on Monday Dec. 26. Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
NBC Connecticut
Residents Displaced By Tragic North Haven Fire Look For Answers
More than a dozen people are out of their homes after the holidays due to a fire at an apartment building in North Haven. A veteran firefighter died while fighting the fire on Quinnipiac Avenue, which started just after 1 a.m. Monday. Although all of the people who live in...
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Connecticut firefighter dies morning after Christmas from injuries sustained at house fire
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department has died from injuries he sustained while working at an early morning blaze at a four-family home on Monday, the fire chief confirmed, calling the death a tragic loss for his department. Chief Paul Januszewski told...
Kitchen fire in Pittsfield leaves family of five without home
A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Dec 26th to Jan 1st
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes
The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies. Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes. The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how...
Regulars Bid Adieu To Turnpike Cafe In Canton After 55 Years Of Service
Loyal customers flocked to a roadside regular's paradise for one last time before they closed their doors for good. Turnpike Cafe, located at 958 Turnpike Street in Canton, officially closed on Friday, Dec. 23 after more than 55 years in business. The Brodigan family, who was the mos…
Watch: Cat lost at Connecticut rest stop reunited with family 5 months later
A Vermont family was reunited with their lost cat five months after the feline jumped out of the car through an open window while parked at a Connecticut rest stop.
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
Missing Old Saybrook Man Found
A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
trumbulltimes.com
From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names
There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
Fox News
