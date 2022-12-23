ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Moses Walker
4d ago

I miss my mama I miss my wife my son was murdered I miss my son I miss my sister I'm the only that is left Christmas Just Not Christmas Without The One You Love

Rick H
4d ago

Get out of the house and do some good. Visit a nursing home, volunteer at a local church, or help out at a shelter. People need people

Grumpy old smartaleck
3d ago

Even though I'm a Democrat and my birthday is Jan.6 I want to Wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays. I still still believe we are the best country, no matter what our political beliefs are and in tough times we all stand together. After the holidays the gloves go back on, however!😁🪖⚖️🇺🇸

