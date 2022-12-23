ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands On Long Island; Here's Estimated Restoration Time

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
The PSEG Long Island power outage map at around 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands across Long Island.

As of around 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, PSEG Long Island is reporting 8,636 without power, with 6,462 customers in the dark in Suffolk, 2,172 in Nassau, and a handful in the Rockaway Peninsula.

The estimated restoration time is 4 p.m. Friday, the company says.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

