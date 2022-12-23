Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands On Long Island; Here's Estimated Restoration Time
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands across Long Island.
As of around 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, PSEG Long Island is reporting 8,636 without power, with 6,462 customers in the dark in Suffolk, 2,172 in Nassau, and a handful in the Rockaway Peninsula.
The estimated restoration time is 4 p.m. Friday, the company says.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
