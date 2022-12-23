Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Related
Here's where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — What is the best place to spend New Year's Eve? In the St. Louis area!. Many local bars, restaurants and family-owned businesses are hosting their New Year's Eve celebrations for guests to enjoy. You can ring in 2023 with friends, family and others here:. St. Louis...
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce
St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
KMOV
Water main breaks in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
Teen hospitalized following accidental shooting
ST. LOUIS – A 17-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Monday. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police were notified of the shooting around 2:15 p.m. Officers went to the 7100 block of Vermont Avenue,...
KSDK
South St. Louis apartment building without heat
C.Q. Tran Properties apartment complex in south St. Louis has been without heat all winter long. One resident explains he is also without electricity.
FOX2now.com
Tuesday Forecast
Travel is back with a vengeance, already exceeding 2019 levels. And 2023 is expected to be a record year for the tourism industry!. A Missouri Department of Revenue license office is closed Tuesday, December 27. What You Are Doing About It? ’80s and ’90s Hip Hop …. Time...
FOX2now.com
Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage nightmare at St. Louis Airport
On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines faces disruptions in Denver and Chicago, causing headaches nationwide. Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage …. On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines...
timestribunenews.com
Man pleads guilty to murder of ‘friend’ in Maryville, gets 34 years
A Missouri man who shot and killed a man last spring in Maryville – a victim who was said to have been the killer’s friend – pleaded guilty on Dec. 22 to first-degree murder. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a news release that 41-year-old...
A 2002 Missouri sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
Cassandra "Casey" Williamson should be turning 27 this year. Sadly, whatever hopes or dreams Casey and her family may have had for her life were cruelly snatched away nearly 20 years ago. One man, a family acquaintance, robbed Casey Williamson's family of all she ever could be.
Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station
Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
FOX2now.com
Ross K. MacNeill Memorial Hockey Tournament takes place next March
A hockey tournament coming to St. Louis next month is fighting brain cancer in memory of a young boy. Ross K. MacNeill Memorial Hockey Tournament takes …. A hockey tournament coming to St. Louis next month is fighting brain cancer in memory of a young boy. Predicting travel trends for...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman tracks her stolen Hyundai to gas station and shoots two dead, Missouri cops say
A woman tracked down her stolen Hyundai to a gas station and engaged in a shootout with three men, killing two, according to media reports. Demesha Coleman, 35, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and three counts of armed criminal action, according to St. Louis County court records.
KMOV
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
Rene Knott, Monica Adams and Mike Bush round up their top 5 stories of 2022
We asked Monica, Rene and Mike to highlight five of the stories they told in 2022 through Monica in the Metro, My Lou and Making a Difference. 2022 was a year filled with stories told by some of 5 On Your Side's anchor talent. We asked Monica Adams, Rene Knott...
KMOV
Woman charged with attempted robbery of St. Louis alderman
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old woman with attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman Thursday night in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Alderman Brandon Bosley was walking to his car near 20th and...
myleaderpaper.com
Police believe two men stole items worth nearly $1,700 from two Arnold stores
Arnold Police are trying to find a 44-year-old St. Louis man and identify another man who are believed to have stolen items worth almost $1,700 from the two Schnucks stores in Arnold. The St. Louis man allegedly has been involved in previous thefts at area Schnucks stores, police reported. On...
KMOV
Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
Comments / 0