Evan Crosby

St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
Teen hospitalized following accidental shooting

ST. LOUIS – A 17-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Monday. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police were notified of the shooting around 2:15 p.m. Officers went to the 7100 block of Vermont Avenue,...
Tuesday Forecast

Travel is back with a vengeance, already exceeding 2019 levels. And 2023 is expected to be a record year for the tourism industry!. A Missouri Department of Revenue license office is closed Tuesday, December 27. What You Are Doing About It? ’80s and ’90s Hip Hop …. Time...
Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage nightmare at St. Louis Airport

On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines faces disruptions in Denver and Chicago, causing headaches nationwide. Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage …. On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines...
Ross K. MacNeill Memorial Hockey Tournament takes place next March

A hockey tournament coming to St. Louis next month is fighting brain cancer in memory of a young boy. Ross K. MacNeill Memorial Hockey Tournament takes …. A hockey tournament coming to St. Louis next month is fighting brain cancer in memory of a young boy. Predicting travel trends for...
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
Woman charged with attempted robbery of St. Louis alderman

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old woman with attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman Thursday night in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Alderman Brandon Bosley was walking to his car near 20th and...
Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
I-270 closed at Graham Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
