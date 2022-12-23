Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Barbeque Spots Face Pipe Bursts Due to Cold Weather
Two popular BBQ spots in North Texas are cleaning up after pipes burst due to the weekend's cold weather. “For something like this to happen, it really throws a wrench into our plans and our dinner service,” said Brandon Hurtado, CEO and Owner of Hurtado’s Barbecue. On Friday,...
fox4news.com
Group brings meals to hundreds of North Texas first responders working on Christmas
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A group is on a mission to bring some holiday spirit to those who sacrificed being with their family on Christmas, bringing food to police departments, fire stations and other first responders. Feed A Hero covers 9 counties, from Fort Worth to Rockwall, and from the state...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Visiting Nurse Association Meals on Wheels Volunteers Deliver 4,500 Meals in Dallas County
For the first time, Manuel Reyes volunteered for Visiting Nurse Association Meals on Wheels for its Christmas delivery event. “I retired 5 months ago and I wanted to do something meaningful to help people in the Mesquite area, and I’ve always wanted to do this. I see it on TV all the time and I wanted to help,” said volunteer Manuel Reyes.
fox4news.com
Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas
Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
fox4news.com
Carrollton homeowner's extravagant Christmas display has warmed hearts for years
Gordy Johnson has been lighting up Christmas for 30 years, but this is the final year to check out his display at the corner of High Sierra and Timberline Drive in Carrollton. This story was originally part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
fox4news.com
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas High School Drill Team to Perform in Rome's New Year's Day Parade
The John Paul II High School Cardinal Belles Drill Team from Plano has been invited to be the featured performance representing the U.S. in the Rome New Year's Day Parade. The Belles departed for Italy on Monday, Dec. 26 for an eight-day trip which will include performances around Italy at festivals as well as the New Year's Day Parade.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 26 Evening forecast
It will be a pretty mild end to 2022 after last week's freezing temperatures. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at the warming trend, the chance for rain and what things will look like on New Year's Eve celebrations.
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines apologizes to customers as cancelations leave thousands stranded
More than 295 Southwest flights were canceled out of Dallas Love Field on Tuesday and more than 2855 were canceled nationwide on Monday. The Dallas-based airline blames disruptions from winter weather for putting flight crews out of place.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Christmas Day forecast
After the arctic weather the last few days Christmas Day is going to be very nice out! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps shares her forecast which will be perfect for playing with those new toys.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano
Walmart Supercenter in Plano received a general remodel this year. (Courtesy Walmart) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. 1. Kroger planning to close store in North Plano. Grocery store brand Kroger planned to closed its...
fox4news.com
Dog rescued from Plano apartment fire
PLANO - Plano fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that started on the third floor of an apartment building on Monday morning. The fire happened at a complex on Custer Road, just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Smoke and flames were spotted coming through the...
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations leave Christmas travelers stranded at Love Field
DALLAS - There are a lot of frustrated travelers at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday. Many people just trying to get home from a holiday trip are struggling to get flights back home after severe weather led to many canceled flights and flight crews out of position.
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas
The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
