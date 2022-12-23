ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Disney Channel star arrested in Ohio

By Peter Curi
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yb27P_0jsWQH2300

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge.

According to the Lima Police Departmen t , officers were called to the the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima on reports of a fight in progress just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Major winter storm: Update

Upon arrival, officers reported that 35-year-old Orlando Brown was involved in a domestic dispute with a family member in the Baxter Street residence.

According to the police report, Brown was staying at his brother’s residence for the past two weeks.

His brother stated to officers that Brown went after him with a hammer and knife in a threating manner. Officers recovered the hammer and knife believed to be involved in this incident.

He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.

Brown is widely known for his role in the Disney Channel sitcom “ That’s So Raven .” He has had a recent history of arrests for narcotics possession and alleged burglary, according to TMZ .

Brown is being held at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

S. Williams
1d ago

Not enough reference is made to how drugs can cause or bring about a chemical imbalance in ones brain, that contributes to mental illness that can't be reversed. He's not criminal, he's mentally disturbed.

Reply(1)
2
 

