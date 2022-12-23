ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Warrant issued for man with knife

LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
LIBERTY, NY
Daily Voice

Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
PARAMUS, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
News 12

Multiple people injured in Sprain Brook multi-car crash

Multiple people were injured in a multi-car crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway this morning. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes in Hawthorne around 5:30 a.m., and at least two cars were heavily damaged. One of the drivers had to be extricated from the wreckage, and is...
HAWTHORNE, NY
wrnjradio.com

3 charged with burglary in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested after a burglary in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to police. On Dec. 20, at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors house and saw one of the males enter through a window, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

‘Vigilante Activity' Prompts Warning From NJ Prosecutor

The Bergen County Prosecutor has issued a warning of the dangers of what they are calling "vigilante activity" taking place over the past few months involving a private citizen targeting individuals allegedly attempting to lure minors. According to the prosecutor's office warning issued late last week, over the last few...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Midtown cops cuff suspect who allegedly murdered man over a cigarette

Thirty-five-year-old John Wright is accused of murdering 24-year-old Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police cuffed Wednesday the suspect they say is responsible for stabbing a man to death in Midtown earlier this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
HONESDALE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison

MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Automotive garage scraps customer's vehicle after eviction

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an incident in which a garage scrapped a customer's car. Police say on Nov. 30, they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Penn Township, Snyder County. Hans Wolff, 50, of Yonkers, N.Y., had taken his 2004 Subaru Legacy to EJ Motors garage in October for repairs. Trooper Adam Romig says during that time, the business was evicted from their building on Route 522 and closed. Police discovered that the owner of EJ Motors had scrapped Wolff's vehicle after that. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

