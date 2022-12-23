Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over houseRoger MarshPort Jervis, NY
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Related
Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders
Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record.
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warrant issued for man with knife
LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
Police: Man killed in Jersey City shooting
Khaliq Lockett, 46, was shot in the torso in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues.
News 12
Driver airlifted to hospital after slamming into Orange County home
A driver was seriously injured after smashing into a home in Orange County Monday night. Police say a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a home on Neversink Drive just outside of Port Jervis around 9 p.m. Firefighters say the home was in danger of collapsing, while the driver...
Police: Child fatally struck by school bus in Kiryas Joel
News 12 cameras captured state police closely looking at the school bus as part of their investigation to figure out what happened.
Police: Man dead following shooting near East Tremont, Marmion avenues
Police say a man is dead after he was shot early Monday morning in the Bronx.
Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew
Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
Poughkeepsie police catch two people after chase in connection to burglary
Officials say 21-year-old Cheyenne Pyatt-Brown and 18-year-old Jahquwez Davis-Brown were found at a nearby home on South Hamilton Street. The pair allegedly jumped off the porch and ran from the police. Officers then chased and arrested them.
Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Assaulting Saugerties Business Owners
A scary situation earlier this month in Saugerties has resulted in one arrest, and a warrant issued for the second individual involved in an assault on a business owner. Two Ulster County men were allegedly involved in assaulting the business owners at Rust Free Motors in Saugerties, including choking one of the victims.
News 12
Multiple people injured in Sprain Brook multi-car crash
Multiple people were injured in a multi-car crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway this morning. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes in Hawthorne around 5:30 a.m., and at least two cars were heavily damaged. One of the drivers had to be extricated from the wreckage, and is...
wrnjradio.com
3 charged with burglary in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested after a burglary in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to police. On Dec. 20, at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors house and saw one of the males enter through a window, police said.
NBC New York
‘Vigilante Activity' Prompts Warning From NJ Prosecutor
The Bergen County Prosecutor has issued a warning of the dangers of what they are calling "vigilante activity" taking place over the past few months involving a private citizen targeting individuals allegedly attempting to lure minors. According to the prosecutor's office warning issued late last week, over the last few...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Midtown cops cuff suspect who allegedly murdered man over a cigarette
Thirty-five-year-old John Wright is accused of murdering 24-year-old Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police cuffed Wednesday the suspect they say is responsible for stabbing a man to death in Midtown earlier this...
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker
A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town. Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison
MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
Police: Automotive garage scraps customer's vehicle after eviction
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an incident in which a garage scrapped a customer's car. Police say on Nov. 30, they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Penn Township, Snyder County. Hans Wolff, 50, of Yonkers, N.Y., had taken his 2004 Subaru Legacy to EJ Motors garage in October for repairs. Trooper Adam Romig says during that time, the business was evicted from their building on Route 522 and closed. Police discovered that the owner of EJ Motors had scrapped Wolff's vehicle after that. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 2