ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 14

Sheriff Pinky
4d ago

If it is known as a blue pickup truck to have dropped him off, then the truck should've had plates. Trace it. Question them, & get the full story. It was too cold outside, so he couldn't be just standing around outside. Prayers for his family, & friends. May God give them strength, unity, & courage to continue to celebrate Christmas. Who🧐 is shooting/out killing someone; not with their family making joyful memories & devastating another instead? My condolences. Sending hugs & prayers. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, critically wounded after being struck multiple times by gunfire in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in Englewood.It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday near Normal Avenue and 72nd Street by Hamilton Park.Police say the teen was standing on the sidewalk when a red jeep pulled up and started shooting.The boy was struck multiple times and suffered injuries to his torso and legs.He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old fatally shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument in a backyard Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone in the backyard around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the back and abdomen, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot in off-campus apartment near University of Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was wounded in an off-campus apartment Monday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side. About 1:40 p.m., responding officers found a person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to the University of Chicago Police Department.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while driving on Christmas night in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving around 10:30 p.m. when someone shot him in the back and he crashed into another vehicle in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue, according to police. Paramedics rendered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Christmas weekend violence: 2 killed, 11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and eleven were wounded in shootings over Christmas weekend across Chicago. A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO - A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup

CHICAGO - Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood. The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when three men approached him and robbed him of his personal belongings at about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop witnesses double shooting in Englewood, fires shots at gunman, suspected accomplices: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police officers who were on patrol witnessed a double shooting Saturday night in Englewood and fired back at the suspects before they fled. Police say the officers were driving a marked squad car around 7:08 p.m. when they saw three offenders in a Toyota Corolla in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street. One of the occupants got out and began shooting at another car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy