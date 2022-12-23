ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once Upon a Penny: The House That Pocket Change Built

Some of his fellow numismatists considered him to be the P. T. Barnum of coin collecting: a showman. But they also admitted that at a time when coin collecting was a hobby of the well-to-do, Max Mehl did more than anyone else to make coin collecting popular among average Americans.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Barbeque Spots Face Pipe Bursts Due to Cold Weather

Two popular BBQ spots in North Texas are cleaning up after pipes burst due to the weekend's cold weather. “For something like this to happen, it really throws a wrench into our plans and our dinner service,” said Brandon Hurtado, CEO and Owner of Hurtado’s Barbecue. On Friday,...
DALLAS, TX
Voice of America

Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America

Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

TCU's Sonny Dykes at home, coaching 1st CFP team from Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes was nearing the end of a season as an off-field offensive analyst, and pondering his next move. Fired from his previous head coaching job and with three young kids at home, the son of longtime college coach Spike Dykes even considered a career change after more than two decades in football. He had researched what he would need to do to get a real estate license. Five years later, the 53-year-old is settled in at home, in Texas, still doing what he always wanted to do and is now near the peak of his profession with TCU (12-1) making it into the four-team College Football Playoff. “It’s been a lot of things, a culmination of a lot,” said Dykes, The Associated Press Coach of the Year who is in his first season as head coach at the school where he was a consultant for coach Gary Patterson in 2017.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas High School Drill Team to Perform in Rome's New Year's Day Parade

The John Paul II High School Cardinal Belles Drill Team from Plano has been invited to be the featured performance representing the U.S. in the Rome New Year's Day Parade. The Belles departed for Italy on Monday, Dec. 26 for an eight-day trip which will include performances around Italy at festivals as well as the New Year's Day Parade.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More

Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX
Monica Leigh French

Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas

The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Drone Light Show Breaks Record

The largest drone show ever held in Texas was seen in Dallas Fort Worth, on December 18, breaking the previous record set by Intel in 2020. The show from Sky Elements, a drone company based in North Texas, featured 1,001 drones, WFAA reported. The free event was held at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd. and was part of the North Richland Hills (NRH) Toy Drive. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
FORT WORTH, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Fort Worth

I think we call all agree that when warm weather rolls around in Texas, having a place to cool off is essential. While sitting in an air-conditioned room can feel nice, nothing beats taking a dip in one of the best swimming holes near Fort Worth. Take a look at our list and don’t forget your sunblock!
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dredge, Baby, Dredge: Dallas Moves Forward With White Rock Lake Project

It’s been almost 25 years since crews have cleaned the bed of White Rock Lake, which contains everything from basketballs to cigarette butts — and a whole lot of trash. District 9 Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon dressed up as a beaver covered in rubbish at last week’s council meeting and encouraged her colleagues to vote in favor of a $952,700 contract with Freese and Nichols for engineering services to begin the project.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
