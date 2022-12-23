Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Travelers Stranded at Love FieldLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Related
hometownbyhandlebar.com
Once Upon a Penny: The House That Pocket Change Built
Some of his fellow numismatists considered him to be the P. T. Barnum of coin collecting: a showman. But they also admitted that at a time when coin collecting was a hobby of the well-to-do, Max Mehl did more than anyone else to make coin collecting popular among average Americans.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Barbeque Spots Face Pipe Bursts Due to Cold Weather
Two popular BBQ spots in North Texas are cleaning up after pipes burst due to the weekend's cold weather. “For something like this to happen, it really throws a wrench into our plans and our dinner service,” said Brandon Hurtado, CEO and Owner of Hurtado’s Barbecue. On Friday,...
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations leave Christmas travelers stranded at Love Field
DALLAS - There are a lot of frustrated travelers at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday. Many people just trying to get home from a holiday trip are struggling to get flights back home after severe weather led to many canceled flights and flight crews out of position.
Voice of America
Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America
Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
Flight cancelations during winter storm strand Allen High School band in Chicago
CHICAGO — More than 11,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. on Thursday because of a dangerous winter storm. Thousands more are already canceled for Friday, including a couple dozen from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. Among those stranded just days before Christmas were some members...
TCU's Sonny Dykes at home, coaching 1st CFP team from Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes was nearing the end of a season as an off-field offensive analyst, and pondering his next move. Fired from his previous head coaching job and with three young kids at home, the son of longtime college coach Spike Dykes even considered a career change after more than two decades in football. He had researched what he would need to do to get a real estate license. Five years later, the 53-year-old is settled in at home, in Texas, still doing what he always wanted to do and is now near the peak of his profession with TCU (12-1) making it into the four-team College Football Playoff. “It’s been a lot of things, a culmination of a lot,” said Dykes, The Associated Press Coach of the Year who is in his first season as head coach at the school where he was a consultant for coach Gary Patterson in 2017.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas High School Drill Team to Perform in Rome's New Year's Day Parade
The John Paul II High School Cardinal Belles Drill Team from Plano has been invited to be the featured performance representing the U.S. in the Rome New Year's Day Parade. The Belles departed for Italy on Monday, Dec. 26 for an eight-day trip which will include performances around Italy at festivals as well as the New Year's Day Parade.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
CandysDirt.com
7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More
Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas
The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
'Southwest is imploding': Why is the Dallas-based airline more impacted by travel issues than other carriers
DALLAS — For travelers, Southwest Airlines put the grinch in one of the busiest travel days of the year, leaving thousands of travelers stranded in airports across the nation. “Southwest Airlines is basically imploding,” said Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556, the union that represents Southwest Airlines flight...
fox4news.com
Carrollton homeowner's extravagant Christmas display has warmed hearts for years
Gordy Johnson has been lighting up Christmas for 30 years, but this is the final year to check out his display at the corner of High Sierra and Timberline Drive in Carrollton. This story was originally part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Drone Light Show Breaks Record
The largest drone show ever held in Texas was seen in Dallas Fort Worth, on December 18, breaking the previous record set by Intel in 2020. The show from Sky Elements, a drone company based in North Texas, featured 1,001 drones, WFAA reported. The free event was held at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd. and was part of the North Richland Hills (NRH) Toy Drive. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Fort Worth
I think we call all agree that when warm weather rolls around in Texas, having a place to cool off is essential. While sitting in an air-conditioned room can feel nice, nothing beats taking a dip in one of the best swimming holes near Fort Worth. Take a look at our list and don’t forget your sunblock!
CandysDirt.com
Dredge, Baby, Dredge: Dallas Moves Forward With White Rock Lake Project
It’s been almost 25 years since crews have cleaned the bed of White Rock Lake, which contains everything from basketballs to cigarette butts — and a whole lot of trash. District 9 Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon dressed up as a beaver covered in rubbish at last week’s council meeting and encouraged her colleagues to vote in favor of a $952,700 contract with Freese and Nichols for engineering services to begin the project.
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0