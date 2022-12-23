FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes was nearing the end of a season as an off-field offensive analyst, and pondering his next move. Fired from his previous head coaching job and with three young kids at home, the son of longtime college coach Spike Dykes even considered a career change after more than two decades in football. He had researched what he would need to do to get a real estate license. Five years later, the 53-year-old is settled in at home, in Texas, still doing what he always wanted to do and is now near the peak of his profession with TCU (12-1) making it into the four-team College Football Playoff. “It’s been a lot of things, a culmination of a lot,” said Dykes, The Associated Press Coach of the Year who is in his first season as head coach at the school where he was a consultant for coach Gary Patterson in 2017.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO