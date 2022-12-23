Read full article on original website
eastvillagetimes.com
Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades: Hawai’i Bowl
The Aztecs started their current bowl streak in 2010. In every full year since they have competed in the postseason. During the twelve-season run, the program has only had a 7-6 record three times: 2014, 2018, and 2022. Every four seasons, the program built on player development hits a reset....
MarketInk: Magic 92.5’s Jagger and Kristi Present ‘Christmas Wish’ Car to Charity Driver
XHRM-FM Magic 92.5’s “Jagger and Kristi in the Morning,” a 5 a.m.-10 a.m. show hosted by husband-and-wife Mark and Kristi Jagger, recently presented a car to a San Diego man stuck without transportation in the radio station’s annual “Christmas Wish” promotion. For five years,...
Injured Person Airlifted After Apparently Falling into Ravine at Black’s Beach
Lifeguards rescued an injured person Monday from the cliffs at Black’s Beach, and the person was subsequently airlifted out after apparently falling into a ravine. The incident occurred in the early afternoon on Monday. The gender of the person rescued, and the extent of the injuries, was not immediately known.
thediscoveriesof.com
3 Days in San Diego: An Epic San Diego Itinerary
Planning a three-day trip to San Diego? You’ll need this epic three-day itinerary by your side. I’m not going to beat around the bush here. San Diego is an urban playground with a stunning coastline and endless fun. But, deciding what to do and where to go might be slightly jarring. If only you had the help of a seasoned San Diego trip planner.
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas, Poway school districts honored by school board association
Two North County school districts were recently honored with Golden Bell awards from the California School Boards Association. The CSBA Golden Bell awards promote excellence in education and board governance in nearly two dozen categories. The awards aim to increase confidence in public education by highlighting successful school programs. Experts from school districts and county offices of education made up the 49-member judging panel.
San Diego weekly Reader
Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square
“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
oneedm.com
CRSSD Festival Returns to San Diego For the 2023 Edition
A couple weeks ago, the CRSSD Festival announced the initial artist lineup for its Spring 2023 edition taking place on March 4 and 5 at the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego. The two day city-center festival remains the west coast’s most celebrated house and techno festival, offering fans a taste of the global electronic music scene in a picturesque and convenient location.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
Attending the SDCCU Holiday Bowl? Arrive early for free SeaWorld tickets
If you are planning to attend the SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at Petco Park, be sure to arrive early to score free tickets to SeaWorld San Diego.
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: OUR NATIONAL BIRD
December 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – Scott Lagace snapped these photographs of a Bald Eagle, our national bird, over the holiday weekend at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Though no longer federally endangered, Bald Eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act as well as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They remain rare in San Diego County, however, where there are only a handful of nesting pairs, making such a sighting a special thrill.
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
escondidograpevine.com
25 years ago, Heaven’s Gate couldn’t wait
Dateline Rancho Santa Fe. March 26, 1997. A 911 call came into the San Diego Sheriff’s Communications Center. It was treated as a prank call at first. From what turned out to be a nearby payphone, the caller said something so preposterous that dispatchers took their time in relaying the information to central command.
A whale of a view: Get to know migrating gray whales and how to see them from La Jolla
As part of their annual round trip to Baja California and back to the Arctic region, gray whales be seen from La Jolla's coast from December to about April.
San Diego Is Behind on Constructing New Collision-Preventing Traffic Roundabouts
San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
Valley Roadrunner
Rincon tribe works with Foundation, SDG&E to plant trees
Students and leaders from the Rincon Tribe gathered with members of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation (AHLF) and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) over the weekend to plant 50 native trees in Valley Center. Prior to their planting, the oak, sycamore and cottonwood trees were adopted by children...
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
Flight cancellations, delays leave some San Diego travelers concerned
On one of the busiest travels days of the holiday season, some flights at San Diego International Airport were canceled or delayed due to a powerful storm that is impacting most of the country.
Wet Winter Storm, Cooler Temperatures Headed to San Diego County
Unseasonably warm weather set records in some parts of San Diego Monday and on Christmas, but a winter storm and cooler temperatures are coming, the National Weather Service reported. “We’re going to get weak storm systems coming in with atmospheric rivers that will be getting here late Tuesday night into...
