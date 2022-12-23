Imitating an Edison bulb, this flashlight radiates warm glow that’s subtle on the eye and super-helpful in the outdoor

Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This portable record player helps you focus on your inner light in a unique way
Vinyl records and LP players have experienced a renaissance in the past few years as the “newtro” fad gripped people of all ages. While most tried to be faithful to the designs and experiences of old, even if they are considered inconvenient by today’s standards, others saw the trend as a challenge to re-imagine what could be in light of what was. That’s particularly true of old media that don’t necessarily need to be constrained by the limitations of old media players. This vinyl record player concept, for example, still tries to deliver that same unique audio quality of LP plates but uses a device that is not only lightweight but also light-centric in a manner you might not expect.
yankodesign.com
This modular handbag lets you mix and match parts to your needs and tastes
When we go on the hunt for bags, most of the time, we only find designs that have already been decided right from the start. Most often, they also come in a single piece, though some larger travel bags can split into different parts of different sizes. This practice of having fixed designs is more for practical purposes and efficiency since it’s easier to mass-produce objects with simpler designs. Very few bags allow you to personalize them aside from sticking pins or hanging accessories, but nothing that lets you change colors or even parts easily. This rather odd-looking handbag, however, tries to take the path less traveled to offer people some freedom to change the way the bag looks or even functions while still looking stylish and elegant regardless of the combination.
yankodesign.com
‘Simple and clever’ slap-band bicycle lock takes inspiration from the fun children’s toy
Locks are useful. They’re also pretty boring. I don’t think I’ve ever come across an actual bicycle lock I’ve liked – they look incredibly archaic and utilitarian, and given the chance, you’d probably hide the lock away in a bag instead of letting it destroy your bicycle’s aesthetic. The Slapstick Smart Bicycle Lock, on the other hand, reinvents the entire bike lock category with its fun, fresh, and fast-deploying design. Inspired by the popular children’s toy, the slap-band, this smart lock literally snaps around your bicycle frame, with a belt-like locking mechanism that adjusts to match the size of your frame and the pole you’re attaching your bicycle to. Affixing the lock is as easy as just snapping it in place and watching the band automatically wrap around your bicycle. The lock’s smart hub helps you secure and remove the Slapstick without needing a key, making the entire process simple, fast, and intuitive!
msn.com
19 garden path ideas – beautiful DIY and budget looks for a stylish walkway
Slide 1 of 20: If you're stumped for garden path ideas because, well, yours is already just there, or because you want fresh inspiration as you're starting with a clean (garden) slate, we can help. Whether you're after a natural, weathered look or a formal and contemporary finish, we have many looks for backyards big and small, and practical advice on how to achieve them. Garden paths are an integral part of garden landscaping and can add design flair as well as function to your backyard. From soft gravel paths lined with fragrant herbs to oversized pavers laid in intricate patterns, exploring a range of looks will help you find the one that's perfect for your backyard. Before designing a garden path, you need to strike the right balance between ease of laying, cost-effectiveness of your chosen material, and the desired look. Landscape designer and Co-founder of the gardeningit.com blog Kristina Mathew advises that the simplest way to make a garden path 'is to first dig into the soil. Then, make several parallel lines of regular width, burying the soil between them. Start in the middle and work outwards.' If cost is the most important consideration, choose gravel, which is also one of the most versatile garden path materials – 'Gravel comes in many different colors, sizes, and textures. You have the option of choosing your own color gravel mix, or you can choose from the preselected colors available.' Complete beginner and don't want to spend any money? Katie Krejci, a homesteader and blogger from The Homesteading RD, advises to just create dirt paths – 'this is what I use in 90 percent of my gardens. Simply choose a path and allow it to get compact with heavy use. This will deter the growth of some weeds, however you will need to pick some out from time to time. This is a timeless option and obtainable for any garden - large or small.' By Anna Cottrell, Sarah Warwick.
6 Colors You Should Never Have In Your Bedroom
If you want to redesign your bedroom but are still on the fence about the aesthetic you're going for, here are six colors you should strictly avoid.
This renovated home has ALL the Christmas feels, filled with sparkle and joy
With her passion for interiors stemming from all things Christmassy, Vikki Savage is enjoying creating a family home with future celebrations in mind
livingetc.com
Officially 2023's big decor trend, transitional-style kitchens are so uplifting to live in. Here's how to style one
It’s easy to see why transitional-style kitchens are so popular right now. By combining vintage and contemporary aesthetics, transitional spaces flit between eras. And, being so carefree and seemingly not bound by any design rules they end up feeling relaxed, fresh and highly personal. When done correctly, bringing old...
Tree Hugger
Couple's Dream Tiny House Combines Coziness With Urban Chic
Tiny houses have evolved by leaps and bounds during the last decade. No longer are they exclusively do-it-yourself affairs sprinkled with vaguely rustic charm. Tiny houses can now represent a diverse range of tastes, budgets, and uses, whether that might be ultra-modern, farmhouse-styled, or designed with dedicated movie lofts, flat pack furniture, retractable sunroofs, or created as mobile education centers.
yankodesign.com
This sleek, wireless connected Electrolux HumiTex ensures your garments stay dry for longer
Mildew and mold are the biggest enemies of your clothes in the wardrobe, particularly the ones stored away for a long time. Only when you take them out after a season (to the horrors) unwanted build-ups and smells plague your favorite clothes. This can be utterly irritating and grose, to...
"It's One Of The Most Difficult Styles To Execute": Interior Designers Are Getting Very Honest About 2023 Home Decor Trends
"These make no sense and never will, not to mention Gen Z will tell you you're 'out of touch.'"
yankodesign.com
This DIY game controller looks like a low-poly object taken from a video game
Trends come and go, but some things seem to never die. Ever since the earliest days of Pong and arcade cabinets, video games have survived ups and downs in the economy but have so far remained a rather lucrative industry. In fact, the past years have been rather kind to gaming and gamers, with the surge of titles, devices, and accessories to tempt buyers to part ways with their hard-earned money. There has even been a sub-culture where people have started making their own gaming machines and peripherals. While a gaming computer might not be everyone’s forte, some more adventurous gamers might dare to dabble in a bit of DIY experimentation. What better way to get started then than with your own game controller that looks like it jumped straight out of a video game.
Top Speed
Rolls Royce Creates A Series Of One-Of-A-Kind Phantoms Based On The "Six Elements"
Rolls-Royce is famous for the extreme level of customization it offers its customers. Some special projects and customer requests include stuffing a car with hundreds of diamonds, replicating the stars in the night sky on a specific date on the headliner, bespoke marquetry (careful application and layering of veneers to create intricate designs), and one-off works of art. The latter is something Rolls has recently taken up with an art display in Dubai and a collaboration with British artist Sacha Jafri.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Kicks Off 2023 In Black And Red
The Nike Air Max Plus has delivered countless GRs across 2022, and it’s expected to do much of the same in 2023. And alongside styles yet to be revealed, the classic silhouette is dressing up in shades of black, white, and red. Not unlike much of what we’ve seen...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
iheart.com
Futuristic Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Has ‘Jellyfish’ Joystick
Mercedes-Benz has revealed a concept car in partnership with James Cameron’s new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and it’s about as futuristic as they come. The Vision AVTR can drive sideways, is operated by a “jellyfish” joystick, and has a control panel controlled by the driver’s hand gestures and breathing.
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable + green home in Costa Rica is the ultimate jungle sanctuary
Located in the northwestern province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica is a stunning modern sanctuary that functions as the ultimate getaway from our hectic city lives. Called, the Raintree House, the zen retreat boasts spectacular views of the ocean, as well as exotic jungle surroundings. The home was designed to ensure that it “felt like it had always been there”.
You'll be able to see Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
If you think Santa isn't real, then you're quite clearly a cotton-headed ninny muggins. To those of you who somehow haven't wanted the movie Elf, I sincerely do not apologise for that reference. However, when we say you'll be able to spot Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve, what we really...
yankodesign.com
OnePlus 11 phone is coming next week with an eye patch camera design
Before there was Nothing, the darling of the smartphone world, at least on the Android side, was OnePlus. It arrived on the scene with guns blazing, challenging the status quo of feature-rich smartphones that only the rich could comfortably afford. It’s arguable whether the company has been able to maintain that mission, especially with its rising prices and the way its peers have started carrying the same message. That said, every new phone under its brand is still a matter of interest to many Android fans, and its next flagship might not be an exception. The OnePlus 11 is set to launch in China next week, and it will be bearing a camera design that is both unique yet also mildly excessive, blending different styles together.
