The National Weather Service says some of the coldest wind chills observed locally in last week’s Arctic front were in Northwest Indiana, -42 in Crown Point, -41 in St. John, and -40 in Hammond and Lowell early Friday (December 23). The highest snow totals were seen in Northwest Indiana, ranging to just over five inches, compared to just a little over an inch in Chicago. Meteorologists also say blizzard conditions were observed at times in the Region, which saw portions of Interstate 65 and Interstate 94 shut down for several hours heading into the holiday weekend. A 58-mile-per-hour wind gust was measured at Gary/Chicago International Airport. Here’s a link for more details on the December 22-December 23, 2022, Arctic cold front.

LOWELL, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO