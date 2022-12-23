ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dead, 4 injured in Paris shooting

By Olivia Land
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyt7n_0jsWOQwk00

At least three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, the local mayor said.

An unidentified 69-year-old man opened fire at the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish cultural center in the city’s 10th arrondissement, Le Parisien reported .

The mayor of the arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard, said three people died and four others were injured in the barrage of gunshots, which rang out in the Rue d’Enghien, a street lined with small shops and cafes, CNN reported .

The alleged gunman, a retired train conductor, was arrested shortly after the shooting. Prosecutors are now pursuing a case for murder, voluntary manslaughter, and aggravated violence.

One local shopkeeper heard seven or eight shots going off, according to The Guardian .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPI95_0jsWOQwk00
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ouk7W_0jsWOQwk00
French police secure a street after several shots were fired along rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, in Paris.
AFP via Getty Images

“It was just complete panic – everyone locked themselves in,” she told Agence France-Presse.

No motive has been released for the attack.

Parisian police said that an investigation is underway, and asked those nearby to avoid the area, which includes a major shopping district as well as the Grand Rex, often celebrated as Europe’s largest movie theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqqu9_0jsWOQwk00
Parisian police said that an investigation is underway, and asked those nearby to avoid the area.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FywHU_0jsWOQwk00
Emergency responders arrive in the area following the shooting.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpyK6_0jsWOQwk00
Police speak to witnesses in the area.
REUTERS

“Thank you to the police for their decisive intervention this morning during the terrible attack in the 10th [arrondissement],” Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote . “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are by their side.”

New York Post

New York Post

