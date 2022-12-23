Read full article on original website
During restoration efforts in New Hampshire, Eversource crews deploy new tool for first time
LACONIA, N.H. — As Eversource responded to thousands of outages in New Hampshire, the company brought out some new technology to deal with damage in Laconia. Company officials said crews used the “rapid pole,” which was designed by their own workers and used to take the place of the broken pole.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
For whatever reason, drivers have felt a great need for speed on highways in New Hampshire lately, like the Mainer caught going 120 miles per hour on I-95 in mid-December, or two drag racers who were clocked at 130 miles per hour just days before. But neither top the man...
Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says
AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas
CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023
Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
The Top 10 Winter Hikes in New Hampshire
Winter might make the ski slopes busy in the Granite State, but the trails are peaceful and serene. While everyone else stays inside by the fire, head out onto the hiking trails where the paths are quiet and the views are endless. Even if you have hiked New Hampshire’s best trails in the summer, winter creates an entirely new landscape full of magic.
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
Video: Flakes possible in parts of NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A few flakes are possible in central and northern parts of New Hampshire in the next couple of days. After that, a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures will take us into the new year. Lots of clouds this morning, but brighter skies will return as...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in New Hampshire, Maine in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Set to Go Up – Should New Hampshire Raise Their Minimum?
When I was growing up in Massachusetts, the minimum wage was $8.00. I remember working my wage up to $10 or even $12 and being really satisfied with that wage. By the end of my senior year of high school, I think I was up to around $14 or $15.
Vermont Electric Cooperative warns members of scam calls
JOHNSON, Vt. — Phone scams are becoming more of a usual occurrence, and now, some of. Vermont Electric Cooperative's members are among the latest to receive fraudulent calls. The calls are from a scammer claiming to be with VEC. They demand immediate payment, or else threaten to shut off...
Massachusetts Experts Warn Residents To Stay Off Ice After Two Fell In
Winchester, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Just because it's cold doesn't mean it's safe to skate. While it might feel like winter in New England, experts are asking people to stay off of the ice on lakes, ponds, and rivers after two people had to be rescued from the ice in separate incidents in Winchester, Massachusetts and Amherst, New Hampshire.
New Hampshire woman seriously injured in I-93 crash
PORTLAND (WGME) – A woman was seriously injured after crashing her car on I-93 in New Hampshire Monday. Troopers say 50-year-old Kristine Laroche failed to maneuver a curve, left the road and crashed into several trees. The force of impact with the trees caused the engine to be separated...
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
