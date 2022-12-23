ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 2

Related
WMUR.com

Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says

AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
AMHERST, NH
CBS Boston

Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas

CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
territorysupply.com

The Top 10 Winter Hikes in New Hampshire

Winter might make the ski slopes busy in the Granite State, but the trails are peaceful and serene. While everyone else stays inside by the fire, head out onto the hiking trails where the paths are quiet and the views are endless. Even if you have hiked New Hampshire’s best trails in the summer, winter creates an entirely new landscape full of magic.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMUR.com

Video: Flakes possible in parts of NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A few flakes are possible in central and northern parts of New Hampshire in the next couple of days. After that, a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures will take us into the new year. Lots of clouds this morning, but brighter skies will return as...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Electric Cooperative warns members of scam calls

JOHNSON, Vt. — Phone scams are becoming more of a usual occurrence, and now, some of. Vermont Electric Cooperative's members are among the latest to receive fraudulent calls. The calls are from a scammer claiming to be with VEC. They demand immediate payment, or else threaten to shut off...
VERMONT STATE
iheart.com

Massachusetts Experts Warn Residents To Stay Off Ice After Two Fell In

Winchester, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Just because it's cold doesn't mean it's safe to skate. While it might feel like winter in New England, experts are asking people to stay off of the ice on lakes, ponds, and rivers after two people had to be rescued from the ice in separate incidents in Winchester, Massachusetts and Amherst, New Hampshire.
WINCHESTER, MA
WGME

New Hampshire woman seriously injured in I-93 crash

PORTLAND (WGME) – A woman was seriously injured after crashing her car on I-93 in New Hampshire Monday. Troopers say 50-year-old Kristine Laroche failed to maneuver a curve, left the road and crashed into several trees. The force of impact with the trees caused the engine to be separated...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NECN

Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm

A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
CASTLETON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy