Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning
Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.
State police investigating child death in Lincoln County
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
One man dead after Cornville crash
Rumford man charged with manslaughter in brother's shooting death
2 taken to hospital, dog dies after fire in Gardiner
One Brother Injured, The Other In Jail After Shooting In Rumford
A family fight that took place Monday evening in Rumford has landed one brother in the hospital and the other in jail this week. Shannon Moss, from the Maine Department of Public Safety, says Rumford Police were called to a home on Route 2, just before 6:30 Monday evening. When they got there, they found that a man had been shot.
Tractor trailer rollover in Hallowell leaks fuel, trash along I-95
Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Woman flown to hospital after head-on crash with tractor trailer in Oxford County
Falmouth Man, Who Spent 25 Years In Federal Jail For Trafficking Drugs, Busted Again
62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell of Falmouth could be heading back to prison, after being arrested last Thursday evening on alleged drug trafficking charges. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says Hunnewell has already spent a quarter of a century in Federal Prison after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine in 1989. This past week, during a traffic stop and subsequent warrant execution on his home, authorities say they found almost 2 pounds of Fentanyl, among other items of interest.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Update: Police find body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Lewiston man
WALES, Maine — The body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales, Maine. According to an email by the Lewiston Police Department, officers and Maine Game Wardens believe they found the body of Abdullahi Adbi.
Rumford crews rescue multiple people stranded by flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department is reminding people not to ignore cones or signs indicating a road is closed because of flooding after several rescues Saturday morning. On Dec. 24 at 3 a.m., the department put out an alert on Facebook, asking people to avoid Route 232...
Central Maine Power continues to restore power after over 300,000 power outages due to the storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - CMP President and CEO Joseph Purington tells us they expect the vast majority of customers outside of Oxford and some of York County will be restored by tonight. He says there are 650 additional line crews and 300 tree crews working around the clock to clean...
