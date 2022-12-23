Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Getting Over the Fear of Being Alone for the Holidays
This is the first year I haven’t been afraid of being alone on the holidays. Fear of being alone on the holidays is more about attachment than actually being alone. A good relationship matters, and so does healing from the pain of childhood. In the past, I’ve worried that...
urbanbellemag.com
Romeo Miller Exposes Master P + Says They Have Been Faking Wealth
Master P responded after Romeo Miller called him out. A lot of changes have taken place in Romeo Miller‘s life since he and Master P departed “Growing Up Hip Hop.” Romeo is now a father to a beautiful baby girl. He and Master P also suffered a devastating loss due to the tragic passing of Romeo’s sister Tytyana Miller. She passed away from fentanyl intoxication this year. It’s been a difficult grieving process. And Romeo made headlines because he took issue with Master P posting his thoughts about Stephen “tWitch” Boss taking his life recently. His death caused a lot of conversations about the importance of mental health. People even hopped on social media to point out how his death is just another reminder to be kind to people since it’s not always clear what people could be battling internally.
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
How to Talk About Abortion With Your Family
The holiday season is a time for festive traditions, elaborate meals, and gathering with the people you love the most. But sometimes in the midst of holiday gatherings, tough topics can come up – especially in light of the recent Supreme Court decision which overturned Roe v Wade. If you’re heading to holiday gatherings where you plan to talk about abortion with those who may not support it, there are a few steps you can take to foster a productive discussion.
psychologytoday.com
Every Marriage Is a Bait and Switch
We think we know why we’re marrying the person we choose, but we actually don’t have a clue who they are. Our partner emerges to us, and we to them, over time. No one stays the same, nor should they. The way we change with each other is...
BBC
Spare bedroom volunteers wanted to help homeless people
A woman who welcomed 11 strangers into her home throughout 2021 to stop them sleeping on streets said she was glad to make a difference to their lives. Sue Antrobus, from Guisborough, volunteers for Nightstop, run by charity DePaul to organise short-term places in homes to homeless people. The charity...
psychologytoday.com
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
psychologytoday.com
When It Comes to Unloving Mothers, Men Suffer Differently
It is a commonly accepted belief that motherly love and affection are essential for the healthy development of a child. However, research suggests that a lack of maternal love and affection can have particularly negative effects on men. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social...
Science Focus
Christmas with the in-laws: A psychologist shares practical tips to minimise stress during the holidays
Affective labelling and scheduled escapes: the psychological tactics you need for a merry (and sane) Christmas. Any situation where you feel you can’t cope or you’re not in control is likely to make you feel stressed, so plan ahead to minimise these feelings. For instance, schedule ‘escapes’ for yourself during their stay – be that a walk with a friend or a trip to the shop for some groceries. Mentioning such plans politely at the outset of the visit will help prevent any awkwardness in the moment.
maddiviner.com
I always come back to witchcraft.
No matter what. Every time I’m too depressed to do it or Everytime I hate that all I find are people who are “good vibes and fucking sunshine” and get disgusted with it I ALWAYS end up back into witchcraft and feeling better about my life. So...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Tips For Mothers To Have Younger Looking Skin
Aging is inevitable, however, pregnancy and childbirth accelerates it. An online survey about post-pregnancy motherhood found that out of 150 women, 65% claimed they were unhappy with their bodies, whereas the other 64% claimed they were less confident about their appearance. And 38% claimed to feel ‘mumsy.’. The new...
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
sixtyandme.com
Gratitude 101 for Older Women: Give the Gift that Keeps on Giving
When I was a little girl, my mother made my sister and I write thank-you notes to whoever gave us a gift, large or small, on our birthdays or for the Holidays. This from early on, when writing even one word was a laborious, tongue-biting experience. We both hated it....
psychologytoday.com
Neuroscience Hacks for Enhancing Happiness
The ability to enjoy life is on the mind of a lot of people this year. Happiness doesn't work like we think it does. In fact, we often have things backward!. Most people make resolutions about what they should do to be happy; focusing on how to be is far more effective in creating desired changes.
psychologytoday.com
Commitment: The Art of Making a Relationship Real
Committed relationship can be deeply satisfying. Making a commitment before you feel ready often stirs up old fears. You can explore if your fears reflect how things really are—and talk about it with your partner. Letting go of old, problematic relationships affirms a commitment to love. About a month...
techvisibility.com
In the same way, a soul mate bond matchmaking will/can happen without the efforts inside it in order to “make it happen”
But such as for instance partnership of good “highest character” is not your decision. It’s about Divine Commonly along with your spirit objective/purpose/classes. Which “higher” commitment and additionally goes without difficulty – If it is really supposed to happen to start off with – in own (divine) time, that you have zero power over either. Glance at the people in your daily life – supporting members of the family or helping forces (teachers, healers, an such like.) with who you don’t have any types of sexual/close union – which arrived to everything close to ideal go out, without difficulty, without criterion and you may without any you need by you to reveal him or her.
I Love My Partner, But I Wish We Didn’t Live Together
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Ask VICE is a series where readers ask VICE to solve their problems, from dealing with unrequited love to handling annoying flatmates. Today, we’re hoping to help someone who doesn’t know if their desire to no longer live with their partner is a threat to their relationship.
psychologytoday.com
Are You Micro-Ghosting Your Lover?
Feelings, our own and also other people’s, make us anxious. We can learn how to turn emotional moments into golden opportunities for connection. Ghosting your partner starts with ghosting yourself. When you show up at the door to your partner’s heart, first check in with your own heart.
macaronikid.com
Build A Better New Year!
I've mentioned a few times that I am now closer to that magic age of 65, aka "senior citizen", than I've ever been. Granted, I have a few years until I have 65 candles on my birthday cake, but it's there. I'm beginning to realize that the wisdom that comes with old age might actually be happening. Not all the time, certainly not everyday, but I notice it once in a while. Take for example, thinking of the new year and resolutions as I used to see them. Tough choices to make, giving up something I liked, torturing myself. I now understand that resolutions can be positive: making more and better choices that I actually would enjoy. Here's a few I'd like to share:
Teen Vogue
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨https://www.teenvogue.com/
Comments / 0