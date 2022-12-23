Rudy Gobert Gifted All The Timberwolves Ball Boys And Girls A Nintendo Switch With A Game

Rudy Gobert spread Christmas cheer with all the Minnesota Timberwolves ball boys and girls with presents.

Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert is the new towering rim protector of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a quality they were lacking with Karl-Anthony Towns who plays the same position but is an offensive wizard. While the fit didn't work with them on the court together, Gobert has looked much better since KAT's injury and the Wolves are doing well.

While the team is 16-16 with one game left to play before Christmas, there has been a lot of joy in the Timberwolves organization. Mainly because the new center that they traded almost everything for has been charitable during these holidays.

He gifted $50 and a signed card to more than 450 Wolves employees and also gifted a Nintendo Switch and a game for it to every single ball boy and girl that the Wolves have. The 'Stifle Tower' is making good use of his $38 million salary this season.

Gobert is under no obligation to do this, with not many other players going out of their way to do nice things for organizational employees without an inherent PR benefit. This was a wonderful gesture by Gobert and definitely made the Christmas of those kids better.

Will Karl Anthony-Towns And Rudy Gobert Figure It Out On The Court?

The Wolves have to be worried about how KAT and Gobert looked on the court together. They were 9-10 in the 19 games they played together, with their court fit also affecting players like Anthony Edwards . With more room to operate, both Edwards and D'Angelo Russell have succeeded, with Gobert continuing to protect the rim at an elite level.

Given the price the Wolves paid for Gobert, they have to hope that Chris Finch can find a way to make KAT and Gobert an effective duo on the court instead of a liability. Hopefully, whenever KAT returns, the team understands itself better and can utilize Gobert in a more effective way.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.