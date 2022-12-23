Read full article on original website
Princess Charlotte’s sweet reaction to Paddington Bear Queen tribute
Princess Charlotte's sweet reaction to Hugh Bonneville's Paddington Bear tribute for Queen Elizabeth II. The royals were attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December, which was aired by ITV on Christmas Eve.The actor, who starred in the films about the marmalade-loving bear, read out an extract from the books to the congregation. Paddington's Christmas Post was the book chosen to be included in the service. Sitting next to her mother, the Princess of Wales, the princess appeared to be thrilled about the surprise. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
'Avatar' star Kate Winslet thought she 'died' breaking Tom Cruise's record
Kate Winslet showed a bit of her competitive nature on the set of "Avatar: The Way of Water" after she came up for air while filming. She broke a record held by Tom Cruise.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie adds ‘box office poison’ to her resume after 4 cataclysmic bombs in 2 years
There are very few names in Hollywood that are guaranteed to bring in a crowd based on their name alone, and it’s beginning to look as though Margot Robbie will never be one of them, with the two-time Academy Award nominee racking up a quartet of disastrous box office bombs since the beginning of 2020 alone.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will
Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions
The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Wants to Reboot This Holiday Classic Film With Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore wants to star in a remake of a holiday classic with best friend Cameron Diaz—and no, it’s not The Holiday. Barrymore spoke with Adam Sandler when he appeared on her The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that she’s chatted with her former Charlie’s Angels co-star about rebooting the 1987 classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her Babylon Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
"This opportunity might never come up again," Margot Robbie recounted telling Babylon director Damien Chazelle about her idea to share an onscreen kiss with costar Brad Pitt Margot Robbie stole a smooch from Brad Pitt in their latest movie. The Academy Award nominee, 32, revealed that the kiss scene with her Babylon costar in their upcoming movie "wasn't in the script," telling E! News that she improvised the kiss with some help from director Damien Chazelle. "I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Completely Ignoring Will Smith After Oscars Slap
It was a sequence that took just seconds to unfold, but it seems Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is still having a ripple effect in the industry. An alleged insider says that Tom Cruise is refusing all forms of contact with Smith after the incident. This comes...
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' releases grim trailer starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford
With three weeks to go until the release of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," Paramount+ has released a new trailer showcasing stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton.
ComicBook
1923: Helen Mirren Joined Yellowstone Spinoff Without Reading Any Scripts
The latest installment in the Yellowstone universe, 1923, debuted on Paramount+ on Sunday, bringing to screen a new chapter of the Dutton family saga, this time set in the early twentieth century. The series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the head of the family for this generation — Jacob and Cara Dutton — and according to Mirren, she agreed to do the series without ever having read a single script. Speaking with The Wrap about the series, Mirren said that there were a number of things about the series that interested her, but there were no scripts for her to read so she signed on "without really knowing" what she was getting into.
‘1923 Review’: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s New Show Won’t Be the Next ‘Yellowstone’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is rooted in the clash between the old and new worlds, and that conflict also rears its head in 1923, his second prequel spin-off from his hit TV series. (1923 follows last year’s 1883.) Premiering on Sunday on Paramount+, it’s another capable notch in the writer/director’s belt, albeit one that’s too conservative—narratively speaking—for its own good.The prime selling point of 1923 is its headliners: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, here starring as the larger-than-life parental figures tasked with maintaining their frontier Montana clan’s power, influence, and health.Ford is Jacob Dutton, the brother of 1883’s James Dutton (Tim...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Bustle
Romesh Ranganathan's Romantic Getaway Is Perfect For Bonnie & Clyde Fans
From Asian Provocateur to BBC’s Avoidance, Romesh Ranganathan has been dipping his toe into acting in recent years and has cemented himself as a comedy legend in British television. And he’s set to continue his venture into the acting world with his latest show, Romantic Getaway. Joining forces with friend and fellow comedian Katherine Ryan, the six-part comedy-drama is set to drop on Sky in 2023 and will follow main characters Alison (Ryan) and Deacon (Ranganathan) as unlikely criminals. But what exactly is Romantic Getaway about? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Sky series.
‘1883’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says the ‘Powers That Be’ Wanted Him To Keep This Major Character Alive
Taylor Sheridan recently revealed some juicy tidbits about his two most recent series, “1883,” and “1923,” the latter of which premiered on Dec. 18 to incredible ratings. He spoke to Deadline about how he reached out to Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, his “eureka moment” for the Dutton continuation, and also his reaction when the higher-ups at Paramount demanded that he make a second season of “1883.”
