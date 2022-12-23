Read full article on original website
Crypto had a volatile year with plummeting prices and exchanges collapsing. What's next?
Cryptocurrency prices plummeting, the fallout of large exchanges such as FTX and a steep decline in NFT transactions represent a turbulent year for crypto.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
Business Insider
I started buying stocks and crypto during the pandemic, and my portfolio is down 46%. I asked financial advisors what I'm supposed to do now.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I started picking stocks and pouring money...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
CoinTelegraph
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
Binance's CEO tried to warn Sam Bankman-Fried: 'The more damage you do now, the more jail time.'
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
Five eye-popping spending items in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill
Federal lawmakers made public a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Tuesday morning. Here are five eye-popping spending items inside it.
FTX seeks approval to pay bankruptcy lawyers between $825 and $2,165 an hour
FTX filed for approval for retaining counsel, forensic investigation consultants and accountants, revealing details about the rates the crypto-exchange could pay.
Elon Musk says FBI 'obviously overreached' with regard to online censorship
Twitter head Elon Musk said the FBI has overreached with regard to online censorship
insideevs.com
Tesla Selling Display Models And Demo Cars For Big Year-End Push
According to Electrek, Tesla has given its shops in North America permission to sell demos, display models, and test-drive cars prior to the end of 2022. Essentially, it seems the Tesla stores can deliver every electric vehicle within their walls and parking lots. With the way it has been going...
Mark Cuban weighs in on gold and bitcoin, says both 'a store of value'
Billionaire Mark Cuban offered his thoughts on gold and bitcoin in an upcoming podcast episode with Bill Maher, saying they both are both a "store of value."
New corporate stock buyback tax poised to take effect in 2023: What to know
The 1% tax on share repurchases passed by Democrats earlier this year begins in January, but many companies say they remain unfazed by the new penalty.
game-news24.com
Tesla shares fell another 9%, but Elon Musk promised to sell them until 2024
Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.
Oil prices are up, are refinery shutdowns to blame?
A winter storm over a large swath of the U.S. is being blamed for oil refinery shutdown in Houston and spiking crude prices
cryptoslate.com
Net worth of CZ fell 93% while 10 crypto moguls lost billionaire status in 9 months: Report
For the crypto world, 2022 has been a tumultuous and eventful year with multiple high-profile bankruptcies, record-high scams, and frauds. In early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war brought the crypto community together and proved its solidarity as people around the globe used crypto to donate and provide aid to Ukraine. Then the collapse of Terra-Luna shook the community as prices tanked and the bear market solidified. Amid the shockwaves of the Terra-Luna fiasco, a slew of bankruptcies followed, starting with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius.
Sam Bankman-Fried is facing off against FTX's new bosses in a 4-way battle for $450 million of Robinhood shares
Bankrupt FTX's new bosses are trying to wrest control of Robinhood shares from Sam Bankman-Fried. Worth $450 million, the 56 million shares represent a 7.6% stake in trading app firm Robinhood. Failed crypto lender BlockFi and an FTX creditor in Antigua have also laid claim to the shares in court.
TechCrunch
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
Larry Kudlow: If Republican senators vote for the omnibus they are betraying voters
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out the actions of the GOP Senate for backing the massive omnibus spending bill and urges them to not vote for the piece of legislation on 'Kudlow.'
