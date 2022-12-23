ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insideevs.com

Tesla Selling Display Models And Demo Cars For Big Year-End Push

According to Electrek, Tesla has given its shops in North America permission to sell demos, display models, and test-drive cars prior to the end of 2022. Essentially, it seems the Tesla stores can deliver every electric vehicle within their walls and parking lots. With the way it has been going...
game-news24.com

Tesla shares fell another 9%, but Elon Musk promised to sell them until 2024

Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.
cryptoslate.com

Net worth of CZ fell 93% while 10 crypto moguls lost billionaire status in 9 months: Report

For the crypto world, 2022 has been a tumultuous and eventful year with multiple high-profile bankruptcies, record-high scams, and frauds. In early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war brought the crypto community together and proved its solidarity as people around the globe used crypto to donate and provide aid to Ukraine. Then the collapse of Terra-Luna shook the community as prices tanked and the bear market solidified. Amid the shockwaves of the Terra-Luna fiasco, a slew of bankruptcies followed, starting with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius.
TechCrunch

Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once

Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
