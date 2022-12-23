Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.

1 DAY AGO