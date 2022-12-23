Read full article on original website
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
Oddee
Detroit Officials Serving Eviction Notice Come Face to Face with Alligator Family
For a state with no alligators, Michigan sure seems to have an alligator problem. Serving eviction notices isn’t a pleasant business. First of all, you have to kick someone out of their home, and second, you never know what you’ll encounter at the house. Like a family of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman seriously hurt after crashing into wall, skidding across I-94, striking tree in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was seriously injured on Christmas night when she crashed into the wall on the side of I-94, skidded across the freeway, and then struck a tree, officials said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday
After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show
A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
fox2detroit.com
20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
What A Luck: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
Detroit News
2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say
Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver in critical condition after losing control, hitting wall and tree on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A speeding driver crashed into both the wall on I-94 and a tree Sunday night in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the 37-year-old Ford Gratiot lost control of her Honda CRV on eastbound I-94 near Concord around 11:50 p.m. She went off the road and...
Fire nearly out at Detroit storage facility near Belle Isle bridge, more than 12 hours later
Detroit firefighters were extinguishing the final hot spots of a four-alarm fire at a storage facility on the city's east side late Friday, more than 12 hours after crews were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Canton Street and East Lafayette. Detroit Fire Department Chief James C. Harris said that the fire began around 5 a.m. Friday at the facility just east of downtown Detroit and blocks away from the bridge to Belle...
fox2detroit.com
Man walks into Detroit liquor store after being shot in face
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting victim walked into a Detroit liquor store asking for someone to call 911 after he was shot in the face Monday, the store owner said. The victim walked into Scotty J's Liquor near Rouge Park around 11:40 a.m. Detroit police said they were called...
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
