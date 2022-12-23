ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show

A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
FENTON, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay

Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth

It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say

Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Fire nearly out at Detroit storage facility near Belle Isle bridge, more than 12 hours later

Detroit firefighters were extinguishing the final hot spots of a four-alarm fire at a storage facility on the city's east side late Friday, more than 12 hours after crews were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Canton Street and East Lafayette. Detroit Fire Department Chief James C. Harris said that the fire began around 5 a.m. Friday at the facility just east of downtown Detroit and blocks away from the bridge to Belle...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man walks into Detroit liquor store after being shot in face

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting victim walked into a Detroit liquor store asking for someone to call 911 after he was shot in the face Monday, the store owner said. The victim walked into Scotty J's Liquor near Rouge Park around 11:40 a.m. Detroit police said they were called...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers

Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

