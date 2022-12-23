Read full article on original website
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
1240 WJIM
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show
A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
WNEM
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
Family of Jessica Phelps holds 30th birthday party decades after her kidnapping, murder
FLINT, MI – The house at 1621 Maryland Avenue sits unassumingly amid a stretch of residences on what was once a quiet street on Flint’s east side. Many of the people living in the neighborhood have moved there within the last 25 years, unaware of the tragic past familiar to those who have stuck it out longer.
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break
FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
