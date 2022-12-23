ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Volleyball Lands Big Time Player via the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal involves all sports, not just football and basketball. Wisconsin’s program is one of the tops in the nation and will look to add elite level talent via the portal. Today, Wisconsin volleyball got an extra special Christmas present when Carter Booth committed to the Badgers for 2023.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest

By Bennet Goldstein  Wisconsin Watch  Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.”  They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve.  Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Wisconsin superintendent Underly is 'optimistic' about K-12 education

It’s been a challenging few years for K-12 education, both locally and nationally. Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly is nonetheless “optimistic” about what’s ahead for the field. “I think people are coming together, realizing that if we want to improve the lives of all Wisconsinites and...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I record the police in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Warm-up in sight!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 896 New Cases, No Deaths

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 896 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 980 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,609 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,659 cases per day. In 2020, 2,276 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,925 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
WISCONSIN STATE

