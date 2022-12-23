Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Lacrosse alive and well in Wisconsin; Teams Growing by Leaps and Bounds
Lacrosse is growing by leaps and bounds in Wisconsin, with USA Lacrosse Wisconsin being the source for everything Lacrosse in the state. To see the teams competing in high school, check out the list below. Click on team to go to their web site. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Volleyball Lands Big Time Player via the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal involves all sports, not just football and basketball. Wisconsin’s program is one of the tops in the nation and will look to add elite level talent via the portal. Today, Wisconsin volleyball got an extra special Christmas present when Carter Booth committed to the Badgers for 2023.
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Wisconsin Angler Reels In His 30,000th Smallmouth Bass
When angler Bill Schultz reeled in his 30,000 smallmouth bass, he knew it was a momentous feat in his fishing career. Schultz, the longtime angler from Wisconsin, has kept a record of every single fish he’s caught— something most anglers don’t do. Recently, the angler hit a...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
Can I drive in Wisconsin with an out-of-state license?
(WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Wisconsin, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to Driving Laws, a non-resident of Wisconsin can drive in the state without a Wisconsin license provided that they have a valid driver’s license from their home state. However, the driver […]
boreal.org
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
NBC26
14-year-old Bayport student becomes Wisconsin's second pediatric flu death
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It’s the news you never want to hear, especially around the holidays. “It is with deep sadness that we are sharing with you the news of the death of a Bay Port High School student.”. Ava Schmidt, is a beloved sister, friend, daughter,...
State regulators seek federal help to investigate unsafe PFAS levels in northern Wisconsin town
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking federal regulators for help investigating PFAS contamination in private wells after testing in one northern Wisconsin town showed levels far beyond what’s safe for drinking water. The agency received the results this fall as part of groundwater sampling of 450 wells...
Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest
By Bennet Goldstein Wisconsin Watch Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.” They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve. Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
captimes.com
Wisconsin superintendent Underly is 'optimistic' about K-12 education
It’s been a challenging few years for K-12 education, both locally and nationally. Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly is nonetheless “optimistic” about what’s ahead for the field. “I think people are coming together, realizing that if we want to improve the lives of all Wisconsinites and...
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
Can I record the police in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds
Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas.
Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
nbc15.com
Warm-up in sight!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 896 New Cases, No Deaths
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 896 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 980 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,609 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,659 cases per day. In 2020, 2,276 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,925 cases per day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
