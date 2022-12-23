As fantasy football semifinals matchups wrapped up on Monday night, a lot was riding on the Chargers-Colts game. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Colts was not the pinnacle of the sport. The two teams combined for five turnovers, while the hapless Colts went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts. At many points it was difficult to watch, but for some fantasy football managers, there was no use trying to look away.

14 HOURS AGO