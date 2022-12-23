Read full article on original website
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett
He posted a 4–11 record in his first season with Denver. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos have fired coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team announced Monday. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hackett compiled a 4–11 record in his first season with Denver.
NFL Flexes Steelers-Ravens, Rams-Chargers Week 17 Games
The league announced a pair of schedule changes ahead of next week. View the original article to see embedded media. A pair of Week 17 matchups with possible playoff implications, including the latest chapter of one of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries, have been flexed, the league announced Sunday.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 16 Performances: Panthers Run Over Lions
Panthers churn out more than 300 yards rushing thanks to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Plus, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal lifts Vikings to another dramatic win. Week 16 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Christmas Day tripleheader and Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
Jared Goff Rips Field Conditions at Panthers’ Stadium
The Detroit quarterback said the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium felt “like cement.”. View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Lions was the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. At kickoff, it was just 20° with a wind chill factor of 9°. However, the frigid temperatures played a role in more than just the weather.
Tom Brady Hails Leonard Fournette After Bucs’ Win Over Cardinals
The running back accounted for 162 yards from scrimmage in the victory Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. After another thrilling come-from-behind victory Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady praised the play of running back Leonard Fournette, who made several crucial plays down the stretch to curtail a stagnant offense.
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push
Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews had quite the close call with an errant football during Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game in Dallas. Andrews went...
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Aims to Play in Week 17 vs. Saints
The starting quarterback missed Saturday’s 40–34 loss to the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder injury. The Eagles aren’t sure if quarterback Jalen Hurts will be ready to start on Sunday against the Saints as he recovers from a sprained shoulder injury suffered last week versus the Bears.
Chargers TE’s Goose Egg Enrages Countless Fantasy Managers
As fantasy football semifinals matchups wrapped up on Monday night, a lot was riding on the Chargers-Colts game. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Colts was not the pinnacle of the sport. The two teams combined for five turnovers, while the hapless Colts went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts. At many points it was difficult to watch, but for some fantasy football managers, there was no use trying to look away.
Jets’ QB Mike White Cleared, Will Start in Week 17, per Report
The quarterback has missed the past two games with a rib injury. Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start on Sunday against Seattle, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported. White hurt his ribs in a game against the Bills two weeks ago, an...
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Unveils ‘Jingle All the Way’ Custom Cleats
The future Hall of Fame defensive end celebrated his first Christmas game in style. Christmas doesn't come often in the NFL. The league has played just 24 games on Christmas Day entering 2022, so opportunities for NBA-like holiday customizations are few and far between. Nonetheless, Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt...
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Pay Homage to Immaculate Reception
The Hall of Famer died unexpectedly this week at age 72. The Steelers officially retired Franco Harris’s No. 32 jersey before Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, just days after Harris died unexpectedly. The honor also comes as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
Report: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to Enter Transfer Portal
The Demon Deacons star is expected to land at a national powerhouse. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, with a strong possibility that he’ll land at Notre Dame next season. Hartman, who’s spent the last five seasons with...
