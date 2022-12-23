ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Free Press

Writing the rails

Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Montanan

Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?

Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda.  This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Health dept. proposes new requirements for Medicaid abortion coverage

HELENA, Mont. — This week MTFP obtained a copy of a proposed rule change from the Department of Public Health and Human Services that would add layers of red tape for low-income Montanans seeking Medicaid coverage for abortions and prohibit nurse practitioners and physician assistants from billing Medicaid for those services. By Friday, it was posted publicly along with information about its upcoming Jan. 12 hearing.
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Facing criticism, group forms to educate public about Montana constitution

(Big Sky Connection) Fifty years after its creation, and under increasing criticism from some lawmakers, an organization has been created to increase awareness of the Montana Constitution. Mae Nan Ellingson, one of the founding members of the Friends of the Montana Constitution, was the youngest delegate at the 1972 Montana...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption

In the early 1970s, something revolutionary happened. Everyday Montanans stood up, demanding a new constitution with expanded rights and freedoms. One-hundred delegates from across the state – democratically chosen by their communities – gathered in Helena to draft a document admired the world over as a model for citizen democracy. One thing they all had […] The post Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED  Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
RAWLINS, WY
NBCMontana

Avalanche warnings in effect in Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Avalanche warnings are in effect for several mountain ranges in Western Montana on Monday. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanche danger at middle elevations are high across these ranges, and...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice

You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

The homeless in Montana suffered through some very cold temperatures this week

Montana is a tough place to be homeless. The state's annual ceremony memorializing homeless people who've died, happened to fall on one of the coldest nights of the year. Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations

The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Moment Special: Memorable stories of 2022

MISSOULA, Mont. — We're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments of the year. Each week, Kevin Maki shares a glimpse of what makes our state so special. Here are some of our favorite Montana Moments from 2022. So many proud Montanans have opened their hearts...
MONTANA STATE
2news.com

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
MONTANA STATE

