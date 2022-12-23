Read full article on original website
Writing the rails
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
ypradio.org
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
Lost Sounds Montana latest compilation: "Without Warning: Early Montana Punk, Postpunk, New Wave and Hardcore, 1979-1991). When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman?. And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time,...
Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?
Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda. This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Health dept. proposes new requirements for Medicaid abortion coverage
HELENA, Mont. — This week MTFP obtained a copy of a proposed rule change from the Department of Public Health and Human Services that would add layers of red tape for low-income Montanans seeking Medicaid coverage for abortions and prohibit nurse practitioners and physician assistants from billing Medicaid for those services. By Friday, it was posted publicly along with information about its upcoming Jan. 12 hearing.
kxloradio.com
Attorney General Knudsen discusses human trafficking and fentanyl as major issues in MT
Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently called into the studio. He talks about fentanyl and human trafficking being major issues in Montana. For more information, go online at dojmt.gov.
Former Montana reporter working in deadly Buffalo blizzard
Johnson now works as a multimedia journalist at WKBW in Buffalo, but grew up in Helena and worked for MTN News until July 2022.
kiowacountypress.net
Facing criticism, group forms to educate public about Montana constitution
(Big Sky Connection) Fifty years after its creation, and under increasing criticism from some lawmakers, an organization has been created to increase awareness of the Montana Constitution. Mae Nan Ellingson, one of the founding members of the Friends of the Montana Constitution, was the youngest delegate at the 1972 Montana...
Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption
In the early 1970s, something revolutionary happened. Everyday Montanans stood up, demanding a new constitution with expanded rights and freedoms. One-hundred delegates from across the state – democratically chosen by their communities – gathered in Helena to draft a document admired the world over as a model for citizen democracy. One thing they all had […] The post Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
Post Register
The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
NBCMontana
Avalanche warnings in effect in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Avalanche warnings are in effect for several mountain ranges in Western Montana on Monday. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanche danger at middle elevations are high across these ranges, and...
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
mtpr.org
The homeless in Montana suffered through some very cold temperatures this week
Montana is a tough place to be homeless. The state's annual ceremony memorializing homeless people who've died, happened to fall on one of the coldest nights of the year. Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
KHQ Right Now
Be prepared for winter travel conditions today, high avalanche danger impacts North Idaho into Western Montana
Right now, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of the Inland Northwest. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Plan on winter driving conditions. Right now, there is a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
NBCMontana
Montana Moment Special: Memorable stories of 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — We're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments of the year. Each week, Kevin Maki shares a glimpse of what makes our state so special. Here are some of our favorite Montana Moments from 2022. So many proud Montanans have opened their hearts...
2news.com
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
