Iowa Beef Checkoff continues to provide valuable funding for research
IARN — Every time a livestock animal is sold in the U.S., a dollar from that sale is put into the national Beef Checkoff. That fund is then used to help promote U.S. beef. Unfortunately, that means that money isn’t available for other purposes like research. Dr. Dan Thompson, a professor at Iowa State University, said that’s why Iowa producers started their own state checkoff- to gather the funds to research things like nutrition, health, and carcasses.
Soy checkoff elects Meagan Kaiser as new chair, sets priorities for 2023
IARN — The United Soybean Board recently elected Meagan Kaiser of Missouri as the organization’s new Chair. Kaiser is ready to hit the ground running with her priorities for the soy checkoff in 2023. For more on this story visit the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network. Photo courtesy of...
IWD leader reflects on end of year
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend says one of the accomplishments of her agency this year has been to help people who lose their job get a new one faster. Townsend says they can’t point to specific numbers yet, but believe it has helped the...
Push for new Iowa law to expand access to opioid reversal medication
Statewide Iowa – A company that makes a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is pushing to expand access to the medication in Iowa. Larry Lanier is a lobbyist for Emergent Biosolutions, which manufacturers the opioid reversal drug naloxone and sold under the brand name NARCAN. Iowa law lets...
Smile, Be Patient & Keep Calm When Trying To Return Gifts
Des Moines, Iowa — If you got an ugly Christmas sweater, something in the wrong size or a duplicate item as a gift, ’tis now the season for returns, and lines at customer service counters are long. Margo Riekes, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, offers Iowans a...
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
