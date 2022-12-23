IARN — Every time a livestock animal is sold in the U.S., a dollar from that sale is put into the national Beef Checkoff. That fund is then used to help promote U.S. beef. Unfortunately, that means that money isn’t available for other purposes like research. Dr. Dan Thompson, a professor at Iowa State University, said that’s why Iowa producers started their own state checkoff- to gather the funds to research things like nutrition, health, and carcasses.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO