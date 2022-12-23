Read full article on original website
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
Mississippi Skies: More snow, ice possible for parts of Mississippi Monday
A warming trend is on its way to Mississippi, but first some parts of the state must deal with one more visit of wintry weather from the arctic system that arrived at the end of last week. It’s hard to believe snow showers and freezing rain are possible for northern...
Temperatures rise above freezing Tuesday with rain heading in mid-week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Winter Weather Advisory is over, and temperatures will start to rise above freezing. Highs will reach around 38 across the Mid-South under sunny skies. Temperatures dip below freezing again overnight. Rain chances are on the way this week beginning Thursday and continuing through New Year’s...
Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi
Extremely low temperatures are blamed for a death in southern Mississippi over the weekend. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department, a passing motorist found the unidentified man at I-59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville on Monday. The 57-year-old person is said to have been transient. His death...
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today
Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
Mississippi Skies: Still cold, but perfect traveling weather for Santa
Don’t worry about Santa Claus… he’s made for this weather! Many of the rest of us will have another frigid day to finish last minute shopping today. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued the Jolly Elf full credentials for flying across our state later tonight while the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security has an alert out against the Grinch. Both agencies have Facebook posts that children would enjoy seeing if they haven’t already.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing today
Today’s highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s in many locations. Lows tonight will put the area back into the deep freeze as all areas will fall back into the mid teens to upper 20s. Wind Chill temps for tonight will remain “bone chilling” cold as it will feel like the lower teens north to lower 20s south.
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
Winter winds left thousands of metro residents without power as temperatures dropped
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Thousands of Mississippians were without power Thursday night into Friday due to high winds frim the winter weather. According to Entergy Mississippi, the outages are scattered. Entergy personnel said they are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service but there could...
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
Southern Gardening: Four plants had top 2022 performance
At the end of each year, I like to look back at what were some of the better performers in my home landscape and in my travels with Southern Gardening. I obviously don’t have enough room here to mention all the great plants I’ve seen and grown in 2022, but I think these four were the cream of the crop.
Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy
People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges. Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.
Things To Know Friday, December 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
