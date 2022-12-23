Read full article on original website
Police have closed eastbound I-275 in Crestview Hills due to a crash near Turkey Foot Road exit.
No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate will be reopened.
Crash on I-75N, north on I-74, lanes are blocked, traffic backed up
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75N, north on I-74. Three lanes are blocked, with a disabled car in the center lane, traffic is backed up. Seek alternate route or use extreme caution approaching this area.
Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries.
Report of a crash with injuries on US 27 southbound in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 1800 US 27 southbound in Colerain Township.
I-275 in Colerain Township reopened after a multiple injury crash
NORTHGATE, Ohio — UPDATE:. Westbound I-275 has reopened after a lengthy closing due to a crash with multiple injuries, Tuesday morning. WLWT is working to find more information on the injuries. All traffic in the area should be returning to normal. Police have closed a section of westbound I-275
Report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County. Car into a ditch.
Report of a crash on I-75N, debris in Roadway, near the Elmwood Place exit
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on I-75 northbound, with debris in Roadway, near the Elmwood Place exit. use caution in this area.
Report of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchell Ave
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchel Ave. Use caution when approaching this area.
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel.
Reports of a crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville.
Medical units respond to reported assault with injuries on Hackberry Street in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Medical units respond to reported assault with injuries on Hackberry Street in East Walnut Hills.
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and East Drive in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and East Drive in Fort Mitchell.
Report of a crash on Kings Run at Winton in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking traffic, on Kings Run at Winton in Spring Grove Village.
Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot.
Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate
Telephone pole on fire reported at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Telephone pole on fire reported at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill.
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale.
Fire crews respond to flooding at Hathaway's Diner inside Carew Tower
CINCINNATI — Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of flooding at the Carew Tower in downtown Cincinnati. A WLWT viewer sent video of flooding inside Hathaway's Diner, a restaurant on the ground floor of the building along Fifth Street. Authorities at Carew Tower confirmed the flooding, saying
Crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue, near Lafayette Avenue, in Clifton.
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on US 42 in Union
UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 10250 US 42 in Union.
