WLWT 5

Report of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchell Ave

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchel Ave. Use caution when approaching this area. For live traffic updates, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Fire crews respond to flooding at Hathaway's Diner inside Carew Tower

CINCINNATI — Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of flooding at the Carew Tower in downtown Cincinnati. A WLWT viewer sent video of flooding inside Hathaway's Diner, a restaurant on the ground floor of the building along Fifth Street. Authorities at Carew Tower confirmed the flooding, saying...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue, near Lafayette Avenue, in Clifton. For live traffic updates, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on US 42 in Union

UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 10250 US 42 in Union.
UNION, KY

