Illinois State

KIX 105.7

Is This Really The Best Fast Food In Missouri, Illinois, & Kansas?

Our relationship with food can be highly personal and opinionated. Especially when it comes to what we perceive to be "the best" of something. So when I saw an article from Food & Wine called "The Best Regional Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions" I was skeptical. So what do you think about their choices for Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas?
thereporteronline.net

I-57 road trips lead to decades of adventures

In more than 30 years of trips up and down the length of Interstate 57, there have been some memorable rides. There was the time the windshield on our 1995 Chevy Cavalier started flapping like an old cellar door with the approach of a dust bowl tornado. Nothing a bunch of duct tape couldn’t handle.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mega Millions jackpot at $565M

(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
ILLINOIS STATE

