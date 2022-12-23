Captain hails Sunderland star Ross Stewart: 'He's our talisman - our main player'

Corry Evans expecting improvement in second half of the campaign.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans is relishing the return of Ross Stewart, describing the Scotsman as the Black Cats’ ‘talisman.’

Stewart missed 15 games after injuring his thing in the warm-up at Middlesbrough in September, but he made a goalscoring return as a second-half substitute at Hull last week.

He is set to continue that comeback on Boxing Daty against Blackburn, and he may even start the game. It’s something Evans says the players are just as excited about as the fans.

Speaking about Ross Stewart, Evans said: "He's been a big miss,” Evans said. “He is our talisman, our main player. He was our top goal scorer last season, it's not just his goals it's his all-round play in general.

"Everyone knows what he's like and having him back, coming on and scoring at the weekend will be great for his confidence. Hopefully we can keep him fit and the attacking players fit for the second-half of the season."

Sunderland did suffer two fresh injuries with Elliot Embleton and Danny Batth forced off against Hull, although all of those sidelined earlier in the season are now back.

While Embleton and Batth facing spells out of the side is far from ideal, Evans does believe Sunderland will be stronger in the second half of the campaign.

"You look at the squad and it's getting stronger with Ross coming back, Daniel Ballard, Edouard [Michut], Niall Huggins,” he said. “There's been a lot of players missing in the first part of the season.

"I think going into the second-half, the club will probably look to strengthen as well in January, there are a lot of positives to take away from the first part but hopefully we can keep improving. You can't stand still in this league you need to keep kicking on.

"I think mentioning the attacking players we've got, we have got a lot of match winners in the squad, they're all capable of producing a bit of magic on the day, we just have to keep the team going and get them the opportunities and trust them.”

