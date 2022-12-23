Reese Witherspoon Looks Just Like Her Mom in New Family Photos on Instagram

Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Images

If you think Reese Witherspoon looks identical to her daughter, Ava, just wait until you see these photos of her mom and brother.

Last month, the Morning Show star posted an Instagram slideshow with photos from her family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

The slideshow featured Witherspoon posing with different members of her family, including her mother, Betty; her brother, John; her son, Tennessee; and her nieces, Draper and Abby. The actress wore the Lee Ann Dress in Blue Velvet by her clothing brand, Draper James. (FYI, the piece retails for $150.)

The resemblance between Witherspoon and her family is uncanny. Not only does she look identical to her mother, but she also looks like a clone of her brother. And don’t even get us started on her nieces…

The caption read, “Giving THANKS for my wonderful family! And for pie [pie emoji] I love pie!”

Her followers filled the comments section with messages about the resemblance between Witherspoon and her family. One person wrote, “The Witherspoon genes are strong.” Another added, “You look just like your mom.” Some even said: “Did they clone every female in your family?? You all look sooooo much alike!!”

Cheers to winning the genetic lottery!

