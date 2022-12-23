ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney, Universal and Visit Orlando give back during holidays

By Katie Rice, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Disney World, Universal and Visit Orlando are giving back to the community this holiday season.

In recent weeks, the three major players in the region’s tourism industry have announced donations and grants to organizations and charities totaling over $1.7 million. Recipients include charities such as Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, A Gift for Teaching and The Able Trust.

Disney held its first-ever Toys for Tots distribution at Walt Disney World on Dec. 17 with the Marine Toys for Tots Program. Area families received over 40,000 toys donated by Disney employees and resort guests at an event at the Typhoon Lagoon water park.

This week, performers dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse visited Orlando-area children’s hospitals to greet patients and their families. Rajan Wadhawan, senior executive officer of AdventHealth for Children, said it was the first time Disney characters have returned to the hospital since 2019.

And earlier this month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida broke ground on a new robotics room funded by a $500,000 grant from Disney. Located at the organization’s Walt Disney World Clubhouse in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood, it is intended to encourage local students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Disney has donated more than $5.5 million to over a dozen organizations as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, which started in October 2021, according to the company . Nonprofits who have benefitted from the money include After School All-Stars, Downtown Arts District, Elevate Orlando and IDignity.

Universal also shared its wealth this holiday season. During its first annual “Celebration of Giving” on Dec. 8, the Universal Orlando Foundation announced donations of more than $1 million to 30 Central Florida charitable organizations advocating for homeless populations, LGBTQ+ youth, underserved students and others.

The foundation awarded the grants to recognize the great work of its community partners, Universal Orlando Foundation President John Sprouls said in a statement.

A Gift For Teaching was one of seven organizations to receive a $100,000 grant through the program.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, President Jane Thompson said the money would help fund an initiative to surprise teachers at public schools with packs of school supplies in the 2023-2024 school year.

The money will also help A Gift For Teaching refurbish the box truck it uses to take school supplies around Orange and Osceola counties, Thompson said.

“Any time we can do more and expand the ways in which we’re trying to help teachers in the classroom with their students or help those schools overall is really exciting,” she said. “And that’s what this grant will be able to do.”

Visit Orlando has focused its recent charity efforts on supporting organizations that advocate for workforce development and employment initiatives for people with disabilities.

This month, the tourism marketing group announced its annual five-week Magical Dining program, held in the fall, raised $186,805 this year. The bulk of that money will go toward The Able Trust , a Tallahassee-based vocational rehabilitation charity that helps people with disabilities find work across Florida.

“This generosity will directly benefit the current and future Orlando-area workforce by providing more resources for Orange County High School High Tech students, improving their access to more rewarding post-secondary and career opportunities as we continue to work toward greater disability-inclusive employment cultures statewide,” The Able Trust President and CEO Allison Chase said in a statement.

Visit Orlando also donated $2,000 each to six employment nonprofits across Orange County’s commission districts. They are the Central Florida Urban League, PACE Center for Girls, HOPE CommUnity Center, Rebuild Self Care, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and BIG SIS, Inc.

krice@orlandosentinel.com and @katievrice on Twitter

