ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s who is expected to enroll early at UCF after signing with Knights

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386zZB_0jsWLCs100
Apopka defensive end Kaven Call is one of nine UCF signees expected to enroll early in January, according to the program. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

UCF signed 14 high school prospects on Early Signing Day and more than half the class will be arriving on campus in less than three weeks.

Nine of the 14 who signed their National Letter of Intent with the Knights have completed high school and will be enrolling early at UCF when the spring semester begins Jan. 9.

By enrolling early, the signees will not only be able to get a head start on college classes but also participate in spring practice with the team, which generally begins in the middle of March.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn said those who enroll early will be on a fast track compared with summer enrollees.

“To get here and get used to the college life and routine — and then 15 practices of college [football] — it’s the development,” he said. “It really helps them and helps us from a coach’s standpoint.

“We’ve got quite a few guys that’ll be here early.”

Here’s who is expected to arrive on campus next month, according to UCF:

— DE Kaven Call, 6-3, 240 (Apopka)

— OL Johnathan Cline, 6-4, 295 (Cartersville, Ga.)

— OL Keyon Cox , 6-5, 270 (Central, Ala.)

— DB Jason Duclona, 6-1, 170 (Estero)

— CB Braeden Marshall, 5-10, 175 (Lake Mary)

— DB Ja’Maric Morris, 6-2, 205 (Hutchinson C.C., Kan.)

— TE Randy Pittman, 6-2, 225 (Mosley)

— K Grant Reddick, 5-10, 190 (Boone)

— DT John Walker , 6-4, 300 (Osceola)

Walker is already practicing with the team.

Because he’s enrolling early at UCF in January and has completed his high school classes at Osceola, Walker is able to capitalize on a new rule that allows him to participate in bowl-game practices and even travel with the team to Annapolis, Md., for the Military Bowl on Wednesday.

Walker, however, can’t play in the bowl game itself.

Malzahn shared his early impressions of the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with the program.

“He’s everything I thought he’d be,” Malzahn said about Walker, who ranked as the No. 12 defensive lineman nationally and No. 101 overall recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings that combine prospect rankings listed by major recruiting services.

It takes coordination and hard work behind the scenes to ensure that high school seniors will finish their classes early and enroll at UCF months before their classmates graduate.

Malzahn gave a nod to UCF’s off-the-field recruiting staff.

“That’s a group that doesn’t get enough credit and they did a wonderful job led by [special assistant to the head coach] Andrew Blaylock and his team,” he said.

Here are the five UCF signees who aren’t expected to enroll early and likely arrive to campus over the summer instead:

— DE Isaiah Nixon , 6-4, 215 (St. Petersburg Lakewood)

— QB Dylan Rizk, 6-2, 205 (Cardinal Gibbons)

— LB Troy Ford Jr., 6-2, 235 (Calvary Day, Ga.)

— WR Tyree Patterson, 6-2, 175 (Eustis)

— DT Andrew Rumph , 6-3, 265 (Palmetto)

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake

10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 63 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Tuesday will be noticeably warmer and that trend will continue across Central Florida into the weekend. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 60s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?

Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
ORLANDO, FL
WJCL

7-year-old triplets reunite with Florida garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel, who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Homeless on Christmas Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — With another cold night expected, many homeless will be seeking a warm place to stay in area shelters. While the shelters provide a safe home for some, others are not able to get in for one reason or another. What You Need To Know. With another...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

It was a bad day for Apopka

It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Proposed road changes to Edgewater Drive spark mixed reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. — College Park is slated for a makeover. Most specifically its main drag, Edgewater Drive. The project is expected to stretch from Par to Lakeview. And like any proposed change, there are going to be discussions and disagreements over how it should move ahead. "I think the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Discovery Cove otters get Christmas surprise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas came early for the otters at Discovery Cove, complete with snow and frozen treats. Last week, the otters woke up to an early holiday surprise, finding some unseasonable snowfall in their freshwater oasis. At first, the otters didn’t know what to make of the snow,...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Meet Lohree Pulver, Ormond Beach Middle School's Teacher of the Year

For as long as she can remember, Lohree Pulver remembers wanting to be a physical education teacher. She was involved in sports growing up, and has a love for competition. That, combined with the fact teaching runs in her family — her grandmother was a teacher and her grandfather was as school district superintendent in South Dakota — led to her decision to pursue a career in education. Her sister is also a PE teacher, Pulver noted.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy