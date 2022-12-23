ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-70 reopens after multiple semis, cars crash

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Westbound Interstate 70 at Tower Road has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash that involved semi-trucks and cars.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound I-70 was closed from Airpark Road to Airport Boulevard due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado

Police were on scene where multiple semis and cars were involved in the collision. APD confirmed some drivers have reported injuries but none were life-threatening.

The roadway was reopened a little over an hour later just before 7 a.m.

Temperatures on Friday morning are still below zero causing icy road conditions. The Pinpoint Weather team said negative wind chill warnings are in effect until 11 a.m.

APD has not said what the cause of the crash was, however, they did warn drivers that roads are slick and to slow down.

FOX31 Denver

