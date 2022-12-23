Friday’s tumbling temperatures set up frigid holiday weekend

Friday’s temperatures are dropping to set up a chilly holiday weekend.

“There will be some clouds and a stray shower associated with the early, but there’s barely a rain chance,” said Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Maureen McCann.

Clouds will clear out midday on Friday through increased wind speeds.

Those wind speeds are why there are wind-chill advisories across many Central Florida counties.

Friday’s temps across Central Florida are 68 in Orlando, 73 in Kissimmee, 68 in Daytona Beach, and 63 in the Palm Coast.

Temps could get as cold as 31 degrees Friday night.