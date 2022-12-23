ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Deer Valley introduces Ted Ligety Performance Camp

By TownLift // Will Scadden
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqXMg_0jsWKrRP00

PARK CITY, Utah – Deer Valley Resort invites skilled skiers to improve their abilities from January 6-8 at Ted Ligety’s first-ever Performance Camp , a three-day experience of high-level skiing on Deer Valley’s award-winning terrain. Born and raised in Park City, Ligety is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist and five-time Giant Slalom World Champion with dozens of World Cup and World Championship podiums throughout his distinguished career.

“We are so honored to partner with Ted, a proud Park City native and world champion skier, and offer a one-of-a-kind on-mountain experience to our guests,” said Deer Valley Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett. “Advanced skiers who are passionate about the sport and enhancing their skills will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from our talented ski instructors and one of the most accomplished Alpine ski racers in history.”

Participants of the three-day camp will receive in-depth analysis and instruction from Deer Valley ski instructors, along with guidance and advice from Ligety. Groups of 4-6 participants will be paired with a ski instructor, and Ligety will spend time skiing and instructing each group individually. On-mountain time will focus on the fundamentals and principles Ligety used to succeed in his career and share his secrets during an indoor session.

Participants will be outfitted with their own CARV in-boot unit to provide real-time feedback throughout the weekend. Each morning, participants will access a freshly groomed private run, while afternoon group skiing will include individual video analysis to track skier progress.

The performance camp is designed for advanced and expert skiers over 18 years old. The price is $4,500 per participant, and reservations are encouraged as spaces are limited.

Call 435-645-6648 to make a reservation and more information on the camp can be found on the Ted Ligety performance camp website .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TownLift

Welcome Home: Empire Residences

PARK CITY, Utah — Located on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, a development of luxury residences are being recognized as the premier ski-in/ski-out community in Deer Valley. The new construction […]
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football ‘Paints It Red’ In Their Rose Bowl Uniform Reveal

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football says, “I see a [white uniform] and I want it painted red”. Last season in their Rose Bowl debut, the Utes impressed in their throwback all-white uniforms. In their return to the Rose Bowl, Utah chooses to go the same route, only with their red throwback jersey and helmet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy