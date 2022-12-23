Deer Valley introduces Ted Ligety Performance Camp

PARK CITY, Utah – Deer Valley Resort invites skilled skiers to improve their abilities from January 6-8 at Ted Ligety’s first-ever Performance Camp , a three-day experience of high-level skiing on Deer Valley’s award-winning terrain. Born and raised in Park City, Ligety is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist and five-time Giant Slalom World Champion with dozens of World Cup and World Championship podiums throughout his distinguished career.

“We are so honored to partner with Ted, a proud Park City native and world champion skier, and offer a one-of-a-kind on-mountain experience to our guests,” said Deer Valley Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett. “Advanced skiers who are passionate about the sport and enhancing their skills will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from our talented ski instructors and one of the most accomplished Alpine ski racers in history.”

Participants of the three-day camp will receive in-depth analysis and instruction from Deer Valley ski instructors, along with guidance and advice from Ligety. Groups of 4-6 participants will be paired with a ski instructor, and Ligety will spend time skiing and instructing each group individually. On-mountain time will focus on the fundamentals and principles Ligety used to succeed in his career and share his secrets during an indoor session.

Participants will be outfitted with their own CARV in-boot unit to provide real-time feedback throughout the weekend. Each morning, participants will access a freshly groomed private run, while afternoon group skiing will include individual video analysis to track skier progress.

The performance camp is designed for advanced and expert skiers over 18 years old. The price is $4,500 per participant, and reservations are encouraged as spaces are limited.

Call 435-645-6648 to make a reservation and more information on the camp can be found on the Ted Ligety performance camp website .

