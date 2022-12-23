ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillum, MD

WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery Co. single-car crash

One person is dead and two are injured following a single-car crash in Montgomery County on Friday. The crash happened on Friday shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. Montgomery County police say a silver 2007 Scion TC with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Sligo Avenue when it crossed the median into the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision With Rollover Blocks Some Lanes on Colesville Rd Monday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Colesville Rd at Fenton Street in Silver Spring at approximately 8:30am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping an occupant inside...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting

GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day. On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
GREENBELT, MD
DC News Now

Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

1 unaccounted for after house fire in Fairfax

WASHINGTON - One occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another is unaccounted for after a house fire in Fairfax County. The house on the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the Mantua area was on fire Monday evening, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structural integrity of the house was compromised.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
BALTIMORE, MD

