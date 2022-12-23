Read full article on original website
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
Man dead in Arlington after crash caused by apparent medical emergency
An 84-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash that is believed to have been caused by him suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel.
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
WTOP
1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery Co. single-car crash
One person is dead and two are injured following a single-car crash in Montgomery County on Friday. The crash happened on Friday shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. Montgomery County police say a silver 2007 Scion TC with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Sligo Avenue when it crossed the median into the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.
mymcmedia.org
Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring
Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
WJLA
Two 19-year-olds arrested after armed carjacking in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested last week after an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, authorities said. On Dec. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
20-year-old shot and killed at Mondawmin Mall Metro Station
Police are currently on scene at Mondawmin Mall metro station to investigate a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead.
Police: 51-year-old shot and killed on Monday in Northwest Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday afternoon that left a 51-year-old man dead in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue.
mocoshow.com
Collision With Rollover Blocks Some Lanes on Colesville Rd Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Colesville Rd at Fenton Street in Silver Spring at approximately 8:30am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping an occupant inside...
Driver dead, passengers hurt after car crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole. The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median […]
Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting
GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day. On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had […]
Single vehicle crash in Montgomery County leaves one person dead
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Friday in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue.
Police investigating teen shot during Monday night robbery
A 16-year-old was found in the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant Street with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and his condition is not known.
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
fox5dc.com
1 unaccounted for after house fire in Fairfax
WASHINGTON - One occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another is unaccounted for after a house fire in Fairfax County. The house on the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the Mantua area was on fire Monday evening, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structural integrity of the house was compromised.
Sheriff: Teen charged after driving 108 mph in 40 mph zone in Stafford County
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in September of 2022. A 17-year-old who was caught driving 108 mph has been charged in Stafford County on Wednesday, authorities said. A Deputy Sheriff sergeant observed a Ford Mustang traveling...
fox5dc.com
Plane crashes into icy creek in Anne Arundel County; kayakers assist in rescue
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A small plane has crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County, officials say. The pilot and sole occupant has been identified as Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
